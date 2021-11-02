US nuclear submarine collides with seamount in South China Sea in October – International Panorama

WASHINGTON, November 2. / TASS /. The USS Connecticut (Seawolf-class) nuclear submarine collided in the South China Sea with an uncharted seamount. This was announced on Monday by the news portal of the United States Navy Institute (USNI).

An investigation into the October 2 incident ended last week. The findings will be reviewed by Vice Admiral Karl Thomas, Commander of the US Seventh Fleet. He must determine if any additional measures will be taken in connection with the incident. “Investigation revealed that USS Connecticut collided with an uncharted seamount in international waters in the Indo-Pacific,” said Seventh Fleet spokesman Haley Sims. bringing to responsibility “.

During the collision, the submarine damaged the ballast tanks, the blow fell on the bow of the submarine. The nuclear power plant and its components were not damaged. As a result of the incident, USS Connecticut was forced to go to the port of the island of Guam (USA), where it is now.

According to Chinese analysts, the crash site was east of the Paracel Islands (Xisha Islands). The submarine, analysts believe, could work out a conditional interception of Chinese submarines on the route of the US Navy aircraft carrier strike group.