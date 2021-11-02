US nuclear submarine collides with seamount in South China Sea

The USS Connecticut nuclear submarine collided in the South China Sea with an uncharted seamount. It is reported by US Navy Institute news portal (USNI).

The publication notes that the investigation into the October 2 incident ended last week. The findings will be reviewed by Vice Admiral Carl Thomas, Commander of the US Seventh Fleet. He has to determine whether additional measures will be taken in connection with the incident.

“Investigations revealed that USS Connecticut collided with an uncharted seamount in international waters in the Indo-Pacific. The Commander of the US Seventh Fleet will determine the appropriateness of follow-up actions, including prosecution, ”said Seventh Fleet spokesman Haley Sims.

In early October, the American nuclear submarine USS Connecticut faced in the South China Sea with an unknown object, as a result of which 11 sailors were injured.