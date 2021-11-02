US Senate calls Biden’s presidency “a disaster for the country”

US Senator Rick Scott said that Joe Biden’s actions as head of state were “a real disaster” for the United States. Read more about the statement of the politician RT.

So, referring to the documents of the US Department of Commerce, Scott recalled that in the third quarter of the US GDP fell to 2% on an annualized basis “against the backdrop of the growing inflationary crisis and the crisis in the supply chain under Biden.”

“Joe Biden’s presidency has become a real disaster for our country. In just nine months in office, pursuing a radical socialist course instead of a policy that really serves the interests of American families, he has brought America to dangerously low levels, ”the senator added.

As the politician noted, the president’s wrong decisions in a number of areas also led to an increase in prices for “almost everything.”

“Under Joe Biden, Americans can no longer make ends meet. It’s time for the president to wake up and listen before the US comes to a complete economic collapse, ”concluded Scott.

Earlier, the leader of the Republican minority in the US Senate, Mitch McConnell, expressed dissatisfaction with the policies of the Joe Biden administration towards Russia, China and other countries.