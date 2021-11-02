US submarine crashed into the mountain

THIS MESSAGE (MATERIAL) IS CREATED AND (OR) DISTRIBUTED BY A FOREIGN MASS MEDIA PERFORMING THE FUNCTIONS OF A FOREIGN AGENT, AND (OR) A RUSSIAN LEGAL OFFICER, AND A RUSSIAN LEGAL OFFICER.

An unidentified object, into which the American nuclear submarine USS Connecticut crashed on October 2 in the South China Sea, turned out to be a seamount. Reported by the US Navy.

“During the investigation, it was found that USS Connecticut, while performing work in international waters in the Indo-Pacific region, encountered a seamount not marked on the maps,” the ministry said.

It is reported that the results of the investigation were transferred for consideration to the commander of the US Seventh Fleet, Vice Admiral Karl Thomas, who would later “determine the appropriateness of subsequent actions, including prosecution.”

Earlier it was reported that the American nuclear submarine USS Connecticut crashed into an unknown object in the South China Sea on October 2, resulting in extensive damage. The US Naval Institute said that the ballast tanks in the bow of the submarine were damaged. American veteran submariner Aaron Amick also said on his Twitter that the submarine had lost the sonar section located in the bow.