US withdraws grave charges against Venezuelan diplomat

USA withdrew grave accusations against Venezuelan diplomat – Russia news today

US withdraws grave charges against Venezuelan diplomat

The United States withdraws the most serious charges against the Venezuelan diplomat Alex Saab by agreement with the authorities of Cape Verde, from where he was extradited to the United States

WASHINGTON, Nov 1 – RIA Novosti. The US is withdrawing the most serious charges against Venezuelan diplomat Alex Saab in agreement with the authorities of Cape Verde, from where he was extradited to the United States, according to court documents. Saab was accused of 8 counts, one of which was “conspiracy to launder money,” the rest are actually money laundering worth $ 350 million. ” in the process of extradition of the accused, “the petition says. It is specified that in September 2020, the United States notified Cape Verde that it would not prosecute Saab on more than one count in order to comply with Cape Verdean law on maximum prison terms. 2019 Colombian citizen Saab was included in the US sanctions list as the organizer of a “widespread corruption network” in the interests of Venezuelan President Nicolas Madu ro. A year later, at the request of the United States, Saab was detained in Cape Verde, where the plane on which he flew to Iran stopped for refueling. The Constitutional Court of Cape Verde rejected the appeal of Saab’s lawyers, thereby supporting his extradition to the United States. The Venezuelan government demanded that Cape Verde release Saab, claiming that he was serving as Caracas’s special envoy to the African Union. According to Colombian media, Saab is believed to have information about secret agreements between the Venezuelan government and Turkey, Iran and Russia.

