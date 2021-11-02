USA is driving the Black Sea wave – World – Kommersant

The flagship Mount Whitney of the US Navy’s Sixth Fleet enters the Black Sea, where the US destroyer Porter, equipped with Tomahawk cruise missiles, has been stationed since October 30. The voyage of US warships is part of joint operations with NATO allies in the Black and Mediterranean Seas. This is happening literally before the eyes of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is in Sochi. Opening a series of defense conferences the day before, he suggested looking at the American destroyer “through binoculars or through the sight of the corresponding defense systems.” Against this background, on Tuesday the press service of the Black Sea Fleet reported on the conduct of exercises to destroy a group of surface ships of the mock enemy.

The role of the main irritant for Russia in the Black Sea is assigned to the Sixth Fleet of the US Navy, which sent two warships into the water area at once. Destroyer Porter, equipped with Tomahawk cruise missiles, was the first to enter last Saturday. In response, the National Defense Control Center of the Russian Federation immediately reported that “the forces and means of the Black Sea Fleet began to monitor the actions of the American destroyer with guided missile weapons.”

The flagship of the Sixth Fleet Mount Whitney, heading for the Black Sea from the Mediterranean, will also play a key role. According to the press service of the fleet, “Mount Whitney and his team will operate in the Black Sea with NATO allies and partners to ensure security and stability in the region.” The ship is designed to control and coordinate the actions of the Navy, it contains devices for conducting electronic reconnaissance, monitoring the air, surface, and underwater situation. Mount Whitney has entered the Black Sea in 2008, 2011 and 2016.

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was the first to comment on the news of the dispatch of the flagship of the US Sixth Fleet to the Black Sea from the Russian side. “In general, the demonstration of the flag of the United States Navy in the Black Sea, of course, is not an isolated incident. There were several times when the United States explicitly declared the need for its warships to enter this water area to contain Russia and prevent the creation of risks from Russia in the Black Sea to the American allies. This, of course, does not add stability, ”Sergei Lavrov said on Sunday. According to him, the US is trying to actively push the coastal countries that are members of NATO to pursue a confrontational policy, “they are talking about the creation of new naval bases on the Black Sea coast of Romania or Bulgaria.” “We are ready for any threats. There are no problems for us to reliably ensure the security of Russian territory and security in the Black Sea. But we are always in favor of promoting cooperation projects, not projects based on confrontation, ”summed up Sergey Lavrov.

The next day, Russian President Vladimir Putin commented on the situation, opening a series of defense-related meetings in Sochi on Monday. “And now, you know, a US ship has entered the Black Sea. We can look at it through binoculars or through the sight of the corresponding defense systems, ”Vladimir Putin called on the meeting participants when one of the two American warships, the destroyer Porter, was already in the Black Sea. Calling on Moscow to improve its aerospace defense system as a response, Vladimir Putin justified its need as follows: “This is also required by the general political situation, including the growing intensity of NATO aviation near Russia, weapon “.

It is noteworthy that on Tuesday the press service of the Black Sea Fleet announced an exercise to destroy a group of surface ships of the mock enemy. The liquidation was carried out by the calculations of the mobile coastal anti-ship missile systems “Ball” and “Bastion”, deployed in the territory of the Crimea, which, as follows from the official message, “made marches to positional areas.” “During the exercise, the servicemen worked out the algorithm of actions to deliver synchronous missile strikes against the naval grouping of the mock enemy with electronic missile launches,” the press service said, adding that the ships of the Black Sea Fleet were the ships of the mock enemy.

Experts interviewed by Kommersant attribute the new escalation in the region to a number of factors. Among them are growing tensions in the conflict zone in Donbass, a revision of US defense cooperation with Ukraine, in which the center of gravity is shifting to the Black Sea, and, finally, the development of a new NATO strategy that assigns a special role to the Black and Mediterranean Seas in the future containment of Russia.

“Vladimir Putin’s statement about the opportunity to“ look through the crosshair ”at American ships is a reflection of the general growth of tensions around Ukraine that has been taking place in recent weeks,” Vasily Kashin, deputy director of the Center for Comprehensive European and International Studies at the Higher School of Economics, told Kommersant. “On the one hand, this growth is associated with the actions of the Ukrainian authorities, taken to advance their agenda in the West, including through military provocations. On the other hand, Russia is demonstrating growing dissatisfaction with the “military development,” as President Putin put it, of Ukraine’s territory by the West. As a result, the situation in the Black Sea is aggravated again ”.

“Although so far we can only talk about a new attempt by the United States and NATO to exert psychological pressure on Russia in the Black Sea and get another military argument in the dispute over Ukraine, the line between demonstration and provocation is becoming more and more fragile, and the threat of crossing the red lines is more and more real. – At the same time, for American strategists, the Black Sea zone, in which several states have allied or partner relations with the United States, turns out to be much more promising than Ukrainian steppe, because it is in the Black Sea, if necessary, that the easiest way to achieve internationalization of the conflict with Russia. “

“Washington is facing a difficult dilemma. On the one hand, to prevent a full-scale conflict in Donbass with its transition into a hot phase, given that military success in it will clearly not be guaranteed. On the other hand, it is impossible to create the idea that Ukraine will become another abandoned US ally after Afghanistan. The United States found a solution to this problem in increasing activity in the Black Sea. The US maritime presence outside the Ukrainian territory is an almost ideal form of visibility of support for Kiev without the need to use the capabilities of NATO countries during the hybrid war in Donbass, “Vladimir Vasiliev, chief researcher at the Institute of the USA and Canada of the Russian Academy of Sciences, told Kommersant.

However, professor at the Higher School of Economics Vladimir Batyuk urged not to dramatize the situation. “The stay in the Black Sea of ​​the destroyer Porter and the flagship Mount Whitney will cause a surge in military activity, but will not lead to significant changes in the balance of power in the region,” the source assured Kommersant. And he added: “In the foreseeable future, one can hardly count on the emergence of permanent military bases of the United States and its allies on the territory of Bulgaria and Romania, not to mention such non-NATO countries as Georgia and Ukraine. Neither Washington nor Brussels have either the resources or the political will for this. “

Sergey Strokan