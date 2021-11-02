Vaccinations, cancer and heart disease: statements by the Ministry of Health

Vaccination against COVID-19 did not lead to an increase in cancer. This was announced by the chief freelance oncologist of the Russian Ministry of Health, general director of the National Medical Research Center for Radiology, Andrei Kaprin.

“We do not see a direct correlation between the number of COVID-19 vaccinations in the country and the increase in the number of cancers,” Caprin said.

Experts from the Russian Ministry of Health report that there are no serious side effects after vaccination.

“We have not encountered any side effects that would require hospitalization. We have been vaccinating since August last year and manifestations of thrombosis, we have not observed any neurological abnormalities,” said Oksana Drapkina, chief freelance specialist in therapy and general medical practice of the Russian Ministry of Health. based on the experience of the National Medical Research Center for Therapy and Preventive Medicine, where more than 7 thousand people were vaccinated in a year.

There are practically no contraindications to vaccination associated with cardiovascular diseases, with the exception of acute cases – heart attack and stroke.

“It is not only possible, but also necessary to vaccinate people with heart problems, since cardiovascular diseases are a risk factor for a more severe course of coronavirus infection, and, accordingly, outcomes,” said Director General of the National Medical Research Center for Cardiology, Chief Freelance Cardiologist Russian Ministry of Health Sergei Boytsov.

In Russia, 56.8 million people received the first component of the coronavirus vaccine, almost 51 million people received the full course of vaccination, and the herd immunity level was 46.8%.