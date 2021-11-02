“Vasilki” was brought to Moscow – Newspaper Kommersant No. 200 (7162) from 02.11.2021

Having exhausted the opportunities for development in the home market, the Belarusian restaurant chain Vasilki decided to enter Russia. The company has planned a large-scale expansion and wants to open up to 100 restaurants, which will cost € 100 million. Belarus.

The Belarusian restaurant chain Vasilki intends to enter the Russian market, President of the Praktika Group of Companies (acting as a consultant for the search for premises) Bulat Shakirov told Kommersant. According to him, at the first stage, three establishments will be opened in Moscow and the Moscow region, based on the results of which a decision on development will be made. Long-term plans include up to 100 restaurants. Currently looking for premises with an area of ​​330-450 square meters. m, investments in each point, Mr. Shakirov estimates at € 1 million.

“Cornflowers” manages 15 restaurants of “Belarusian folk cuisine” in Minsk and other cities of the country. The interior is decorated in national colors. The menu includes potato pancakes, dumplings, pickles, liqueurs, etc. According to our own data, it serves more than 1 million guests a year. The owner of the business in the media is called Alma Jauncemene, the daughter of the Lithuanian businessman Juozas Budrikas. She also owns the Neighbors supermarket chain, Tempo pizzerias and Marumi pan-Asian restaurants in Belarus. In “Vasilki” “Kommersant” did not answer.

Large chains from Belarus are not yet represented on the Russian catering market, so Vasilki may become the first such player, says Sergey Mironov, the ombudsman of the Moscow restaurant business.

Although the restaurant business is going through an extremely difficult time, for some chains it could be an excellent opportunity, says Nadezhda Tsvetkova, head of CBRE’s retail space lease: “Many restaurants are closing, so it will be easy for an operator to find a premise with the existing fit-out and minimize investment.” According to her, “Vasilki” has already received a large number of proposals, which means that the concept has aroused interest among landlords.

As the executive director of RestCon Andrey Petrakov notes, the restaurant market in Belarus is very limited and if the chain intends to grow, then first of all it should choose Russia, where there is a relatively solvent population. Although there are already many establishments with a dominance of Russian cuisine, close to Belarusian, which are not in great demand now, the expert notes. But Valeria Gvozdeva, deputy director of the Colliers street retail department, says that Belarusian cuisine is not widely represented in Moscow compared to others, so the brand’s entry into a new market is justified and can have good prospects when choosing the right strategy and organizing effective management.

According to Sergei Mironov, it is usually easier for a new player to work not alone, but in partnership with a local restaurateur who knows the local specifics of the market.

In addition, he adds, Belarusian restaurateurs may not be ready for Russian realities, where restaurants are primarily subject to restrictions during the growing incidence of COVID-19. At the beginning of the pandemic since March 2020, restaurants did not work for more than two months, in the summer of this year, a ban was introduced on visiting catering establishments without QR codes for two weeks, and from October 28 to November 7, catering in Moscow and the Moscow region works only for takeaway and delivery. In Belarus, however, there are no restrictions on restaurants, and there never were, Mr. Mironov points out.

According to the NPD Group, in January-June, traffic to catering establishments in Russia lagged behind the level two years ago by 11%. The largest losses were observed in full service restaurants, where there were 32% fewer visitors. Bars and pubs lost 31% of customers, canteens – 26%, cafeterias and bakeries – 9%. According to Rosstat, in January-September the turnover of the restaurant market was 1.35 trillion rubles.

Daria Andrianova