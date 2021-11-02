“Verny” removes Danone from the network – Retail and retail news

In early November, the Verny retail chain will withdraw some Danone products from sale: baby food and some products from dairy gastronomy. In baby food, the retailer has already found a replacement for Danone products. There is already a fairly large selection in the category of dairy products, including products from local manufacturers, which will provide a worthy replacement.

According to a Verny representative, Danone works with the retail chain on discriminatory terms. The distance for the purchase price in dairy products in comparison with competitors is up to 9%, and for baby food it reaches almost 27%. The retail chain is forced to operate with minimal margins, while most of the profits are on the supplier’s side.

The retailer offered to the manufacturer to reduce the difference, which would keep the price favorable for the buyers. However, negotiations with the supplier to reduce the distance in the price of baby food ended in failure. In addition to the existing difference in the cost of goods, the supplier regularly unreasonably increases prices for products, and if the network does not accept them, it does not bring the goods, even if the items are involved in the promotion. As for dairy products, the result of the negotiations also turned out to be worse than planned.

Therefore, at the beginning of November, the presence of Danone on the shelves of the retail chain will decrease. Verny notes that many partners begin to revise the terms of cooperation only after calculating the losses from the loss of space on the shelves of the chain, instead of agreeing on working conditions that would suit both parties.

Earlier it was reported that “Verny” removes from the range of “Maisky” and other products from “MAY-Foods”

In addition, “Verny” removes condensed milk “Alekseevskoye” from the shelves.

