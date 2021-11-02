Victoria Beckham celebrated her 47th birthday with Kim Kardashian and Pharrell Williams

“You deserve a better day.”





Legion media

Victoria Beckham











On April 17, Victoria Beckham turned 47 years old. The birthday girl celebrated the holiday in Miami, where her husband David’s football club is located. Even on her birthday, the designer could not leave her business and appeared at the party in honor of the opening of the football season in the United States, which was held at The Goodtime Hotel. There she managed to be photographed with her husband and celebrity guests – Kim Kardashian and Pharrell Williams, who congratulated her on her birthday with touching photos on the network.

Then Victoria and her family went to a festive dinner on the coast. David posted a photo with his wife on the beach on Instagram and captioned the picture: “Happy birthday Mom. We love you so much and you deserve a better day … Best mom and wife on 47th birthday. And I’m still 45. Ha-ha. “

The Beckhams’ eldest son, 22-year-old Brooklyn, shared a photo from the family dinner, writing: “Happy birthday Mom. I love you so much”.

His lovable, too, did not stand aside. Nicola Peltz posted on Instagram not only a picture with the birthday girl, but also an archive photo of Victoria with little Brooklyn. She admitted that this is her favorite shot and added: “I hope all your wishes will come true. You are my role model. I love you so much”.

Cruz and Romeo Beckham congratulated their mother on their birthday on Instagram, writing warm words to her.