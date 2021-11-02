Vilfand explained the appearance of “radiation fog” in Moscow :: Society :: RBC

Fog has nothing to do with radioactivity. Its name is due to the process of natural cooling of the soil and layers of air around the earth.

Photo: Evgeny Odinokov / RIA Novosti



The scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center, Roman Vilfand, in a conversation with RBC, said that the phenomenon now observed in Moscow is called “radiation fog”. But it has nothing to do with radioactivity, he reassures.

“The essence of it [явления] in the fact that with a little cloudy sky at night there is an intense cooling of the underlying surface due to the release of long-wave radiation (radiation. – RBK). The underlying surface is significantly cooled, and the surface air layer is also cooled. The temperature was higher yesterday, coinciding with the absence of clouds. And the cloudiness gives off the oncoming long-wave radiation, the underlying surface does not cool. Today, in the absence of clouds, the soil, the surface layer of air, cools sharply. In cold air, there is a concentration of water vapor molecules, this is called fog. This is a well-studied physical process, ”said the forecaster.

The Moscow region was covered with fog. Photo report



According to Roshydromet forecasts, the fog will dissipate after about 11:00 Moscow time. The Phobos center also agrees with this: leading specialist Mikhail Leus confirmed the version of the Hydrometeorological Center about the reasons for the appearance of dense fog that covered the capital region.

“This is an absolutely natural phenomenon for Moscow and the Moscow Region. It is purely meteorological, associated with the cooling of the air, a sharp drop in temperature in the evening in the conditions of anticyclonic quiet, calm weather, “Leus told RBC.