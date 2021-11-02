Vilfand spoke about the reasons for the fog in Moscow | News | News

The thick fog that came to Moscow and the Moscow region is a natural meteorological phenomenon and is not associated with the manifestation of external factors. On Tuesday, November 2, the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia, Roman Vilfand, told Izvestia about this.

“This is a completely natural phenomenon. It’s called radiation cooling – it has nothing to do with radioactivity. Energy cooling of the underlying surface in the absence of clouds, ”he said.

Wilfand noted that the fog that covered Moscow is a natural and predictable phenomenon, which had been warned about the day before.

“There are no external factors, a purely meteorological phenomenon. It is associated with a sharp cooling. <...> With a sharp cooling of the air, condensation of water vapor occurred, in connection with which fog appeared, “he concluded.

A thick fog enveloped the streets of Moscow at night. On some streets, the visibility did not exceed 20-30 m. The townspeople said that, leaving the house, they find themselves in a “jelly”, which is only getting thicker. According to the leading specialist of the Phobos weather center, Mikhail Leus, the dense fog will dissipate by 10-11 am on November 2.

The Emergencies Ministry warned of heavy fog in the capital and the region on November 1. Due to unfavorable weather conditions, drivers were asked to significantly reduce their speed and not be distracted by using gadgets.