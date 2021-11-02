https://ria.ru/20211102/temperatura-1757307608.html

Vilfand spoke about weather anomalies throughout Russia

Vilfand spoke about weather anomalies throughout Russia

MOSCOW, November 2 – RIA Novosti. This week, almost throughout the entire territory of Russia, the air temperature will exceed the norm by 4-12 degrees, the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center Roman Vilfand told RIA Novosti. In 90 percent of the country’s territory, forecasters predict an excess of the norm by four degrees, he added. According to the scientist, the weather is abnormally warm. in the Asian part of Russia – Krasnoyarsk Territory and Yakutia – it provides warm air from the Atlantic. This happens very rarely, Wilfand noted. Thursday and Friday are the warmest days in Moscow. So, on November 5, the temperature will rise to plus 13, and at night it will be seven to eight degrees. As Vilfand explained, this is due to the fact that very warm air will come from the east of the Mediterranean.

