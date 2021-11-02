Vladimir Putin brought down gas prices in Europe with just one phrase – Rossiyskaya Gazeta

Russian President Vladimir Putin was able to reduce gas prices in Europe with just one phrase. According to the German newspaper Welt, the politician’s almost accidental remark made the European gas market breathe a sigh of relief. And in the Netherlands, blue fuel prices fell by 15 percent.

As a reminder, on October 27, Putin instructed Gazprom to fill underground storage facilities in Germany and Austria with gas.

“I am asking you – after you finish pumping gas into underground gas storage facilities in Russia, start smooth and planned work to increase the volume of gas in your underground gas storage facilities in Europe,” the head of state said. He also asked to be informed about the progress of this work.

“It is not yet clear how much additional gas the Russian company will supply. Or it is about the volumes of supplies that were already promised. However, the markets reacted immediately,” the Welt article emphasizes.

Earlier, another statement by the Russian president caused a stir in a number of countries. At the session of the Russian Energy Week, Putin was asked whether oil could rise in price to $ 100 per barrel. “Quite possibly,” the politician replied.

These words greatly alarmed the United States, Japan and India, which began to “put pressure” on OPEC + and asked to increase the production of black gold.