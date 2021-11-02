Warsaw declared discrimination against Poles in Ukraine

Warsaw worried about the violation of the rights of Poles in Ukraine. In particular, last weekend, Deputy Foreign Minister of Poland Shimon Shinkovskiy vel Senk spoke in parliament about the practice of discrimination in the neighboring state.

“Poles in Ukraine are discriminated against with regard to freedom of religion, access to education in their native language and freedom of speech,” the deputy minister said during a meeting of the commission for relations with Poles abroad. According to him, the Poles face difficulties for a combination of reasons – among them he singled out both the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic situation in Ukraine, and subjective – political decisions of the Ukrainian authorities.

The latter means, in particular, the glorification of the Ukrainian nationalists who perpetrated the Volyn massacre (recognized as genocide in Poland) and the adoption of a number of normative legal acts. First of all, we are talking about the 2017 law on education, which provides for the transition of education in schools to the Ukrainian language. The loudest and most regular of all of its western neighbors reacted Hungary, which even called for the denunciation of the Agreement on Associated Membership in the EU signed with Kiev.

Warsaw then opposed. In October 2017, Ukraine and Poland signed a declaration that guarantees the rights of the Polish minority in Ukraine and the Ukrainian in Poland to study in their native language.

Now the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry called the Polish diplomat’s assessment incorrect.

“We are surprised that this statement was made the day after the successful meeting in Warsaw of the advisory commission on meeting the educational needs of the Ukrainian minority in Poland and the Polish minority in Ukraine. The commission confirmed the mutual understanding, ”they were surprised in Kiev. They also called on the Polish side to refrain from political assessments that are discordant with the real intentions of the parties.

Experts interviewed by Gazeta.Ru recalled that Poland had previously expressed its concern over the situation of ethnic Poles, of whom there are about 110 thousand people in Ukraine.

At the same time, according to Dmitry Ofitserov-Belsky, senior researcher at IMEMO RAS,

the current speech of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Deputy Minister can be considered a landmark, although not suitable for filing claims from a diplomatic point of view…

“Indeed, a lot of problems were highlighted in the speech. As an objective character – for example, that the Polish minority suffers from the deterioration of the quality of life in Ukraine, from the degradation of the system of state power and the economy. Ukraine as a state is degrading, and local Poles, naturally, also suffer from this.

But there was also about the fact that the Polish diaspora in Ukraine is rapidly shrinking. And this is due to the mass issuance of the “Pole’s card”. Having received it, people can receive free medical care, education in Poland, and in general they often stay there. And in Warsaw, they would like Ukrainian Poles to come to work in large quantities in Poland, but at the same time stay to live in Ukraine,

because they are viewed as a potential resource of influence. Although it is not so easy to use it, ”said the expert.

In general, the expert believes that in Poland they notice that Ukraine, even formally, is more and more ceasing to resemble democracy. As a result, the problem of human rights, including the Poles, comes to the fore.

According to the head of the Ukrainian Institute for Policy Analysis and Management Ruslan Bortnik, Poland as a whole is very concerned about issues of two categories – historical and linguistic.

“Yes, the complaints are not as regular and sharp as those of the Hungarians and Romanians. I think this is due to the fact that the Poles do not have a full-fledged education system on the territory of Ukraine, they had only classes, groups, Sunday schools. But that’s why this criticism has suddenly sounded today – an interesting question. Maybe this is the kurtosis of an official who deals with this problem and thus proves its usefulness.

But I do not exclude that, in general, Ukrainian-Polish relations are deteriorating. After all, there has never been a detente on historical issues. And this is despite the fact that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his colleague talked a lot about the fact that the parties will agree on how to interpret the issues of the past, first of all, OUN-UPA (banned in Russia), ”the analyst said.

Indeed, it was only in September 2021 that Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Moravecius, at a joint conference with his Ukrainian counterpart Denis Shmyhal, said that Poland would not refuse to discuss controversial historical issues with Ukraine, such as the Volyn massacre perpetrated by its nationalists in 1943.

The head of the Polish government then generally emphasized that the two countries had many difficult topics, and the Volyn massacre was one of the unhealed wounds of his people. Warsaw believes that the parties should work together to achieve historical truth. At the same time, Moravetsky said that historical issues should not separate the two states and did not refuse to support the sovereignty and integrity of Ukraine.

Militants of the “Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists – Ukrainian Insurgent Army” under the command of Stepan Bandera in 1943 organized the Volyn massacre – ethnic cleansing of the Polish population. According to various estimates, from 30 thousand to 100 thousand people became victims of massacres.

Prior to that, Warsaw had repeatedly resented the glorification of the Banderaites. So, in 2020, Poland was extremely outraged by the fact that representatives of the Kiev City State Administration (KSCA), as well as the Lviv Regional Council, took part in the nationalist march. A banner with a portrait of Bandera was hung on the building of the Kyiv City State Administration.

The discrepancy between views on the past even leads to a permanent struggle with monuments in the two countries. At the same time, the Poles themselves add fuel to the fire, periodically acting sharply.

For example, in 2020, on Mount Monastir in Poland, plaques from the grave of UPA members were destroyed. Then Ukraine, in response to the destruction of monuments, imposed a ban on exhumation works in the village of Kostyukhnovka, Manevichsky district, Volyn region, required by the Polish Institute of National Remembrance.

Bortnik also noted that

Warsaw could step up its activities on issues that are painful for Kiev after it actually supported the European Union in a dispute with Warsaw over the rule of law. In addition, Ukraine and Poland have trade differences.

Officers-Belsky sees that on a number of points the claims of the Poles overlap with the Hungarian ones. In particular, their interests coincide on the issue of the rights of Catholic parishioners in Ukraine.

“Although I haven’t heard about specific problems of this nature yet. The problem of getting an education in Polish is also mentioned, which is also similar to the Hungarian approach. Their relationship is close and close, and I hope that they have a common view of Ukrainian issues. But I think it will not be a joining of efforts, but simply a synchronous process. Hungarians after the speech of the Polish diplomat can become more active, “- expressed the opinion of Officers-Belsky.

For Vladimir Zelensky, a new possible exacerbation with Poland can only play into the hands of his attempts to raise the rating, Bortnik is sure.

“For Zelensky, on the one hand, this is a problem, and on the other hand, it gives him advantageous positioning. He looks like a patriot who defends his culture, language, history. But all this complicates international affairs. And from the point of view of state construction, this is certainly bad. Good only from the point of view of holding power. Playing the “right card” inside the country and conflicts with neighbors, even with Poland, Hungary, Romania, is a completely profitable scenario, “the expert concludes.