Wells Fargo Forecasts Strong Stock Market Correction in 2022

Wells Fargo Securitie’s head of strategy, Chris Harvey, predicts that the US S&P 500 will reach 4,825 points by the end of 2021 (up from 4,605 ​​points on November 1). According to Harvey, the market will rise in price by the end of the year not at the expense of IT corporations, but at the expense of banks. According to the analyst, financial companies will become “hidden leaders” who will receive support from the Fed’s plans to reduce the asset buyback program (tapering).

According to him, now the market has entered a late “bullish” stage, in which the most unexpected events are possible, and in 2022 the index will begin to decline, and Wall Street will face losses. The latter is due to the fact that shares simply will not be able to maintain for a long time at the high level that they will achieve this year. “The stock market is going to melt,” the analyst said Friday on air on CNBC. “Investors will drive the share price to a level that neither their fundamentals nor their estimates simply match.”

The market downturn will last from three to six months, Wells Fargo predicts, – in the second quarter of 2022, the more aggressive Fed policy and the uncertainty associated with the midterm elections will begin to correspond to the market correction by 10% at once.

Chris Harvey Head of Equity Strategy, Wells Fargo Securitie Now we see among investors a belief that the market is indestructible. Yes, there were kickbacks on it, but we overcame them, they think. And this is the main sign of a vicious fear of not being in time for the market. <…> I hate this comment, but I will give it to you anyway – sell (papers. – The Bell) in May and go (sell in May and go away). By the end of spring – early summer, you will somehow have to take up a defensive strategy.

The S&P 500, Nasdaq and Dow ended last week at record levels. The S&P and Nasdaq rose 7% in October and the Dow 6%. Since the beginning of the year, the S&P 500 is up a quarter, the Nasdaq Composite is up 22%, and the Dow is up 18.5%.