Welt: Putin brought down gas prices in Europe with one phrase

Germans are shocked: Putin brought down gas prices in Europe with one phrase
Russian President Vladimir Putin managed with one phrase to influence the decline in gas prices in Europe, writes the German newspaper Welt. RIA Novosti, 02.11.2021
MOSCOW, November 2 – RIA Novosti. Russian President Vladimir Putin managed with one phrase to influence the reduction of gas prices in Europe, writes the German newspaper Welt. Earlier, Putin instructed Gazprom to start planned work to increase the volume of fuel in European underground gas storage facilities. The head of the company, Alexei Miller, assured that the concern would do so, after which the Russian leader ordered to inform him about the progress of this work. The author of the publication noted that after Putin’s words, the prices of natural gas futures in the Netherlands fell by 15 percent. Energy prices in Europe sharply have jumped in recent months. At the beginning of August, the estimated value of a gas futures on the Dutch TTF index was about $ 515 per thousand cubic meters, and by the end of September it had doubled. Gas prices began to decline after hitting an all-time high of $ 1,937 on October 6. Experts believe that the rise in raw material prices is due to the low level of filling of European storage facilities, as well as high demand for LNG in Asia. Vladimir Putin noted that the gas shortage was the result of the economic policy of the European Commission. In addition, eight billion cubic meters of fuel were not supplied to Europe from the United States and the Middle East, while Gazprom increased imports by 11 billion cubic meters.
