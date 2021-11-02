Welt: Putin brought down gas prices in the EU with one phrase – Gazeta.Ru

Russian President Vladimir Putin managed with one phrase to influence the decline in gas prices in Europe. It is reported by RIA News” with reference to the German newspaper Welt.

The author of the publication noted that after Putin’s words began filling gas storage facilities in the EU, the prices of natural gas futures in the Netherlands fell by 15 percent.

“It (the energy crisis in Europe) showed that Russia undoubtedly dominates the market. It is not yet clear how much additional gas the Russian company will supply, or the volume of supplies that have already been promised. However, the markets reacted immediately, ”the publication says.

The publication notes that “almost by accident, Putin’s remark made the European gas market breathe a sigh of relief.”

Formerly Putin instructed Gazprom will start filling its storage facilities with gas in the EU after the injection into Russian storage facilities is completed.

Addressing Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller, the Russian president stressed that the company has underground storage facilities in European countries.