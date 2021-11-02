Welt: Putin brought down gas prices in the EU with one phrase

The Russian President managed to influence the decline in gas prices in Europe in one phrase

Russian President Vladimir Putin managed with one phrase to influence the decline in gas prices in Europe. This point of view is expressed by the authors of the German newspaper Welt.

The head of the Russian state instructed Gazprom to start planned work to increase the volume of fuel in European underground gas storage facilities. The head of the company, Alexey Miller, replied that the order would be fulfilled. Putin asked to be informed about the progress of the work.

“This almost accidental remark by Vladimir Putin made the European gas market breathe a sigh of relief,” the authors wrote.

After Putin’s words, the prices of natural gas futures in the Netherlands fell by 15%.

The Welt also concluded that the energy crisis in Europe showed that Russia undoubtedly dominates this market.

Earlier, the special envoy of the Russian president, Anatoly Chubais, named his version of the causes of the energy crisis in Europe. He believes that this is one of the manifestations of the global energy transition. And Lebanon, India, Brazil, and even China have faced problems similar to those in Europe. He agreed that among the causes of the crisis in Europe, indeed, there are errors with gas reserves in underground storage facilities.