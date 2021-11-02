What brands of shoes have western celebrities worn? What sneakers do the stars choose?

Western celebrities are constantly under the gun of cameras, so they need to look stylish every day, but nobody canceled comfort. Sneakers and sneakers help to beat even the most basic look and complement the outfits of luxury brands. We continue the rubric in which we share with you the sneaker models in which Western celebrities have appeared this week.

Zach Lavigne in Air Jordan 1

The American basketball player was seen wearing the Jordans created to open the new NBA season for the Chicago Bulls against the Detroit Pistons. These are high-top sneakers in gray with a darkened heel, blue laces and the same color with a suede detail on the side.

Russell Westbrook in Bally sneakers

The Los Angeles Lakers came out in classic white sneakers with red lace detailing, designed by Swiss shoe brand Bally. He complemented them with a bright image of a yellow T-shirt, burgundy trousers and a silk scarf tied around his neck.

Travis Scott in Air Jordan 1

Rapper Travis Scott is very fond of Jordan Brand shoes. He comes out this week in a gray and white piece that can’t go unnoticed against his solid brown look: leather pants, Louis Vuitton bag, balaclava, and puffer jacket are the perfect fit for the Air Jordan 1 silhouette.

LeBron James in Prada sneakers

The new classic by LeBron James looks like this: put on a gray suit with a double-breasted jacket, a black shirt and Prada sneakers with high futuristic soles. Add Tiffany glasses, watches and jewelry to that and you can go to the first game of the season or any gentlemen’s sport competition.





Kendall Jenner wearing Air Jordan Low

The American model is in full swing preparing for Halloween: even Kendall’s shoes have chosen suitable shades. Striped material in red and olive wraps around the entire leg, while the gold-colored leather edging is trimmed with a splash of brown paint. Jenner sets off this color-saturated pair with leather flared trousers, which are very popular this fall.

Selena Gomez in Puma Cali Star

Selena recently released a new single with the rock band Coldplay, and for this occasion she appeared on the cover of an American magazine. The look consisted of an orange cropped T-shirt with wide sleeves from Acne Studios and beige check trousers (which, incidentally, look especially good in autumn). On the feet are basic white Puma Cali Star sneakers.





