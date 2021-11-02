what is known about the An-26 crash in South Sudan – RT in Russian

An An-26 cargo plane crashed on Tuesday, November 2, at the airport of Juba, the capital of South Sudan. According to the director of the Kur-Kuol airport, the crash killed five people: two Russians and three citizens of South Sudan. Meanwhile, a representative of the Russian embassy said that Russian diplomats are clarifying the circumstances of the incident and have not yet received information that citizens of the Russian Federation could be on board the crashed An-26.

The director of Kur-Kuol airport told the Associated Press that the crash killed five people – the pilot and crew members. According to him, two of the victims were Russians, and three more were citizens of South Sudan.

The plane, owned by Optimum Aviation Ltd., crashed shortly after taking off from Juba International Airport, according to the agency. The vessel was heading for Maban County, located in the Upper Nile State in the north of the country.

The airport director clarified that the aircraft was carrying cargo, including fuel. According to him, a technical malfunction could have been the cause of the incident.

The crash of a cargo plane in South Sudan was also reported by the local radio station Radio Tamazuj. An Optimum Aviation spokesman told the radio station that the reasons for the crash are still unknown. According to him, a group of engineers was sent to the scene to find out the causes of the accident.

A representative of the Russian Embassy in Uganda and South Sudan told RIA Novosti that Russian diplomats are clarifying the circumstances of the incident, but have not yet received information that Russian citizens could be on board the crashed An-26.

“We are aware of this situation, but no one has contacted us. There is no information yet whether Russian citizens were on board, ”the diplomatic mission said.

Air crashes involving An-26 aircraft in 2021

On September 23, on the territory of the Bolshekhekhtsirsky Reserve in the Khabarovsk Territory, the wreckage of an An-26 aircraft was discovered, which disappeared from radars during a technical flight. The aircraft carried out a check of ground-based radio technical support of flights.

All six people on board became victims of the crash. The Investigative Committee opened a criminal case under Part 3 of Art. 263 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Violation of traffic safety rules and the operation of air transport, resulting in the death of two or more persons”).

The governor of the region, Mikhail Degtyarev, said that the regional authorities will provide financial assistance to the families of the deceased crew members. He also clarified that there were six specialists on board from different cities of Russia.

“We have already made a decision to help the families of the victims. Each family will be paid 1 million rubles from the reserve fund of the regional government, ”he said in his Telegram channel.

On July 6, the An-26 passenger plane crashed in the Kamchatka Territory.

There were 28 people on board: 22 passengers and six crew members, all of whom were killed. The aircraft operated flight No. 251 Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky – Palana.

As the commander of the Kamchatka Aviation Enterprise flight squadron, Evgeny Lysenkov, said, the crew of the crashed An-26 landed at Palana airport in normal mode, the dispatcher did not report on the go-around approach of the aircraft. According to him, there were no complaints about the liner and it was equipped with the necessary equipment.

The search operation at the scene lasted for several days and ended on August 10. The probable causes of the crash were bad weather conditions, technical malfunctions of the aircraft, or a pilot error.

Aleksey Khrabrov, General Director of Kamchatka Aviation Enterprise JSC, reported that the relatives of the passengers of the crashed plane will receive more than 3.5 million rubles of compensation. The head of the region, Vladimir Solodov, promised that 500 thousand rubles will be paid to the families of passengers from the regional budget.

On March 13, in Kazakhstan, near the Almaty airport, the An-26 plane crashed. According to the press service of the airport, the incident took place at the end of the runway.

The disaster killed four people. Two more were taken to a local hospital in critical condition: a man born in 1987 was diagnosed with an open fracture of the left hip and a closed head injury. The second victim, born in 1996, was taken to the hospital with an open craniocerebral trauma, fractures of the fingers and burns of the body of II-III degree.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations clarified that as a result of a hard landing, the plane caught fire, after a while the fire was extinguished.

Later it became known that the aircraft belonged to the aviation service of the National Security Committee (KNB) of Kazakhstan, this information was confirmed by the press service of the department.