https://ria.ru/20211102/afrika-1757279199.html

Why Africa needs to feed Russia: we will have a base in the Red Sea

Why Africa needs to feed Russia: we will have a base in the Red Sea – Russia news today

Why Africa needs to feed Russia: we will have a base in the Red Sea

The strengthening of Russia’s position in Africa is causing concern not only in the West – we are also very worried about this. Moreover, it is not only those who are worried … RIA Novosti, 02.11.2021

2021-11-02T08: 00

2021-11-02T08: 00

2021-11-02T08: 58

authors

Russian Navy

Africa

Sudan

international criminal court

omar al-bashir

Abdel Fattah al-Burhan

Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/01/1757276428_0:132:3119:1886_1920x0_80_0_0_9eefac2b5e84b72634313c5359989638.jpg

The strengthening of Russia’s position in Africa is causing concern not only in the West – we are also very worried about this. Moreover, it is not only those who, hiding behind demagoguery in the spirit of “why should we feed the blacks again”, are simply opposed to any strengthening of our global positions, but also those who are completely sincerely worried that “we are failing, we are nothing. we do not know how. “And in Africa we will not be able to gain a foothold: the Americans and the French will not let us in! And our authorities are slowing down, they cannot squeeze out what we need – such reasoning is often heard about various countries. Well, well, in the Central African Republic it turned out with military experts, well, Mali is now calling our chevekashniki – but where are the serious strategic steps? The story with our naval base in Sudan is very indicative in this sense. Head of State Omar al-Bashir has long called on Russia (and we have long-standing ties with this country) to be more active – “we will be the gateway to Africa for you,” the general said during his visit to Moscow three years ago. At the same time, apparently, an agreement in principle was reached on the creation of a logistics center for the Russian Navy on the Red Sea near Port Sudan. While the agreement itself was being prepared, the government in Sudan changed: the military overthrew al-Bashir. But the new leader, General Abdel Fattah al-Burkhan, not only immediately came to Russia (for the first Russia-Africa summit, held in the fall of 2019 in Sochi), but also did not abandon the agreements. And at the end of last year, an agreement on the establishment of the base was signed. However, in the spring of this year, there were reports of the suspension of the project – and some analysts in Russia seemed to be even delighted: well, we said, nothing will work out. And a week ago in Sudan, what was called a military coup d’etat took place in Sudan. In reality, General al-Burkhan dissolved the government formed together with civilians, promising to hold elections in 2023 anyway. The rule of the military is completely familiar to Sudan – its entire 65-year history can be reduced to the names of three generals. First ruled by Ibrahim Abbud (six years), then Field Marshal Jafar Nimeiri (16 years old), and then Marshal Omar al-Bashir (30 years old). In short intervals, civilians ruled (to whom the generals handed over power), but each time their leadership ended in turmoil and another military coup. once again the question of choice between civilian rule and the existence of the country as such. Sudan has been under American sanctions for a very long time – and just in the last couple of years, the States began to weaken them. Including in order to prevent the Russian-Sudanese rapprochement – in other words, to prevent the creation of our base on the Red Sea. Despite American efforts, Sudan is not going to abandon the Russian base – and current events have only confirmed this. Yesterday, RIA Novosti published an interview with al-Burkhan – the first since the “coup”. The fact that the Sudanese leader gave an interview specifically to the Russian media says a lot in itself, but what the general said about relations with our country is even more important: This is not flattery or flirting – the Sudanese leader understands that Russia is not playing a double game. Yes, we need a base on the Red Sea – but Sudan also needs to strengthen its independence from external pressure. For 30 years, the states put pressure on Khartoum (bringing the case, among other things, to the partition of the country – the secession of South Sudan), the International Criminal Court in The Hague even issued an arrest warrant for President al-Bashir – and now they are flirting with the new government, courting the generals. Not forgetting at the same time to put pressure on them with demands to transfer power to civilians. Can the Sudanese leadership trust the Americans under these conditions? Of course not – moreover, Khartoum needs a Russian base to resist such pressure, so everything is fair: there is a mutual interest in its creation. It is clear that the United States will continue to try to disrupt the project in Port Sudan, but no one expected that Russia would easily gain a foothold in the Red Sea. In the same interview, al-Burkhan explained his position on the base: The agreements that the Sudanese leader speaks about also imply military-technical cooperation (“We have long-standing and continuous cooperation with Russia. We will fully support him, because Russia is always honest in its relations with us and seeks to develop cooperation and the development of the Sudanese armed forces, “- said al Burhan), and Russian investments (” There were talks about investments, these are not easy questions. We started a dialogue. We hope that we will soon see these investments in reality. They talk about investments in the mining industry, energy and agriculture. I think everything is going well. ” oil refinery in the same Port Sudan). Russia’s interest in Sudan is not limited to a naval base and arms sales – the country can really become a gateway to Africa for us. Yes, not the only ones, but very important. Moreover, its example is also important for other – including southern – neighbors, because although Sudan belongs to the Arab world, and not to Black Africa, it borders on the Central African Republic (where our presence is already quite serious), with Chad and extremely important Ethiopia (in the 70s and 80s the former part of the Soviet sphere of influence on the continent). If Sudan succeeds in defending its interests through rapprochement with Russia, this will become a good example for other African countries torn between the penetration of external players and the desire to maintain independence. Because Russia does not seek to subjugate itself, does not interfere in internal affairs, does not impose aliens. ” values ​​”(thus covering up its geopolitical expansion) – it honestly offers mutually beneficial cooperation. Yes, our country does not have as much money as the Chinese, it cannot use the carrot and stick method (including sanctions) and the carrot, like the Americans, we do not have the Islamic brotherhood factor (like Turkey or Saudi Arabia) – but at the same time it is cooperation with Russia that can become for Sudan and other African countries (and not only for them) the most important tool for strengthening their own independence and defending their national interests in the face of other players. And this is worth a lot – much more than any money.

https://ria.ru/20211101/bukhran-1756934374.html

https://ria.ru/20211101/sudan-1757148707.html

https://ria.ru/20211101/sudan-1757154090.html

https://ria.ru/20211101/sudan-1757157797.html

Africa

Sudan

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

Peter Akopov https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/04/0d/1569984858_0:130:960:1090_100x100_80_0_0_07fd8ba5bb0166d714951356c555373e.jpg

Peter Akopov https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/04/0d/1569984858_0:130:960:1090_100x100_80_0_0_07fd8ba5bb0166d714951356c555373e.jpg

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/01/1757276428_0-0:2729:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_41a8e6719db3c7410273b9c3b3f3918f.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

Peter Akopov https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/04/0d/1569984858_0:130:960:1090_100x100_80_0_0_07fd8ba5bb0166d714951356c555373e.jpg

authors, navy of rf, africa, sudan, international criminal court, omar al-bashir, abdel fattah al-burkhan, russia