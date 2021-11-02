Why is the animated series What If …? – this is another blunder of Marvel – Russian newspaper

At the stage of the promotional campaign, the animated series “What If …?” demonstrated great potential and an interesting concept that, at first glance, could not be completely and irrevocably screwed up. Today, after the release of the last episode, you can draw a line and, looking back, evaluate how skillfully the authors of the project dealt with the material provided to them.

After all, the creators were given really solid cards – the opportunity to “play” with any of the heroes and villains of the MCU with the only restriction – you cannot introduce new characters.

It was also stated that everything that happens in 9 episodes, one way or another, will become canon for the MCU and, as a result, will have a tangible impact on the further development of all studio franchises.

In such a scenario, the community expected, if not a cross-cutting, but at least united by some common idea of ​​a coherent plot. It was possible to assume this even after the debut issue, ending with a typical cliffhanger with Captain Carter. Then a series of completely unrelated episodes followed, of which only a couple can be called really worthwhile – about the Dark Doctor Strange and about the zombie apocalypse.

And only in the penultimate episode, the writers began to lazily collect all the stories in a heap and slowly string them on one guide, so that the narrative would not be very elegantly looped in the finale.

Perhaps the authors wanted to take the form of the successful Netflix anthology “Love. Death. Robots” as a basis and screw it up to something more solid with a final twist.

In fact, it turned out differently, or rather – nothing good happened. In the end, the whole action sadly falls into a caricature of the last two films about “The Avengers”, once again mercilessly exploiting the theme of the Stones of Infinity, which has long since exhausted itself in a good sense.

The most common feeling after watching the next episode is not even disappointment, but confusion. T’Challa as Star-Lord is just half an hour of humiliating Peter Quill. The series about a world without the Avengers was made a boring detective story, the episode about Killmonger is another sugary narrative song and exaltation of the character of “Black Panther”, and the stories about Thor, who suddenly became outwardly a typical Disney prince, and Ultron drove off – a leisurely and phile prelude to the finale.

Still, apparently, Robert Downey Jr. still not so kindly and painlessly said goodbye to Marvel – from his Tony Stark they naturally made local Kenny McCormick, who absurdly dies in almost every episode.

So two out of nine really good episodes are very bad. The web also often comes across reviews of professional artists and designers who professionally criticize the graphics and animation of the project. For the inexperienced eye, problems with the visual part are not noticeable – the style of the picture may be unusual, but definitely not repulsive.

The musical and sound component does not stand out in any way and is not remembered – there is some kind of background, but it does not work to create an atmosphere and give additional volume to what is happening on the screen.

There are no complaints about the actors involved – most of them have been working on their characters for more than a year, so they sound truthful and convincing.

Sorry, “What if …?” – this is another filer project, as before it was “Wanda / Vision” with “Falcon and the Winter Soldier”. The main legacy, apparently, will be the next superhero team formed in the last episode, which may well be screwed in as a cameo in the conditional “Doctor Strange and the multiverse of madness.”

After the defeat of Thanos from time to time, Marvel promises major changes, a completely new look and many, many important changes in the MCU, but so far only “Loki” has coped with this task.

Even with such a potentially powerful piece and an ambitious concept, the authors of the animated series did not completely and irrevocably ruin everything, but they also failed to implement the possible cool options.

2.5