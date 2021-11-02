Why Mark Zuckerberg is considered a reptile

Reptile appearance

Mark Zuckerberg said that Meta’s artificial intelligence researchers worked with scientists at Carnegie Mellon University to create a deformable robotic skin less than 3 millimeters thick.

″ We developed a high-resolution touch sensor and worked with Carnegie Mellon University to create a thin robotic skin. This brings us closer to realistic virtual objects and physical interactions in the metaverse, ”Zuckerberg wrote on Facebook.

The billionaire’s statements about the successful development of artificial leather may alert some users, because there are many theories on the Internet according to which Zuckerberg is a reptile disguised as a person.

Internet users and conspiracy theorists have been trying to prove Zuckerberg’s extraterrestrial origin for several years. The popular Reddit forum has a whole community of memes and theories about the founder of Facebook. This community emerged amid the Cambridge Analytica data mining scandal, in which Zuckerberg and his company were under the spotlight.

Many Internet users are sure that Mark Zuckerberg’s appearance is due to the fact that in fact he is an intelligent lizard, an anthropomorphic reptile capable of taking on a human form. When Facebook services stopped working on October 4, 2021, members of the r / zuckmemes subreddit community found an explanation for this. In their opinion, Zuckerberg, being a reptile, just wanted to eat a fly in the server room of Facebook and accidentally pressed a button with his tongue that turned off the company’s services.

According to some users, Zuckerberg, going to bed, takes its “true” appearance.

In 2016, the billionaire streamed live on Facebook and answered questions from users. Including on main question…

“Mark, are the claims that you are a reptilian true? I have to say no to that. I’m not a reptilian, ”said the billionaire.

But many are still unhappy that Zuckerberg continues to hide his extraterrestrial origins. And someone does not understand at all how you can explain the gait of a person whose legs are bent in the opposite direction. Twitter user b0nepile writes: “If Mark Zuckerberg seems simple to you a strange person, then how do you explain how he walks? “

If Mark Zuckerberg is such a weird freak to you people then how do you explain the way he walks? pic.twitter.com/n58JI3OtgM – NoFap Haderach (@ b0nepile) February 4, 2021

The essence of the robot

Some are convinced that Zuckerberg is not a man or even a reptile, but a robot. For example, a Twitter user @kieransofar asks: “Why does Mark Zuckerberg look like someone decided to 3D print him?” To which another user replies to him: “He is an android, clone or double. This creature has been wearing a Zuckerberg costume for many years. A deathly gray skin tone and lack of emotion is 180 degrees the opposite of what it was 10 years ago. Go back and watch the “transformation”. Nothing here is what it seems. “

Twitter user slugworlds writesthat Mark Zuckerberg is a man who looks like artificial leather has been pulled over his robotic chassis.

Some Reddit users even imagined what it might look like in reality and offered their vision. One of these works was published by a forum user with the nickname Red_bellied_Newt.

On Twitter, user @ Krumhunger1 left a comment after watching the video with Zuckerberg, in which is talkingthat this video suddenly made her realize that the appearance of the billionaire is more like an android from Star Trek – he has the same pale skin, pale eyebrows, a similar haircut and small beady eyes.

Whether the development of robotic skin by Meta researchers in the field of artificial intelligence and scientists from Carnegie Mellon University is connected with the fact that Mark Zuckerberg needed to “update” his wardrobe and appearance – time will tell – and new theories from Twitter and Reddit.