Wilfand predicted abnormal heat in Moscow on Friday

A temperature anomaly is predicted in the capital region at the end of the week: on Friday, the warmest day is expected with temperatures up to plus 13 degrees, RIA Novosti reported … RIA Novosti, 02.11.2021

2021-11-02T00: 14

2021-11-02T00: 14

2021-11-02T01: 12

MOSCOW, November 2 – RIA Novosti. A temperature anomaly is predicted in the capital region at the end of the week: on Friday, the warmest day is expected with temperatures up to plus 13 degrees, Roman Vilfand, scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center (part of Roshydromet), told RIA Novosti. rain. “On Friday, a small front will pass through Moscow, there will be continuous clouds, so the nights will also be warm – seven to eight degrees,” added Wilfand. According to the scientist, very warm air masses will come from the east of the Mediterranean.

