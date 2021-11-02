Will non-working days be extended in the Sverdlovsk region, November 2, 2021 | e1.ru

This will be followed by a video conference at the regional level. It is expected that the decision of the authorities will be made jointly with doctors and Rospotrebnadzor, it will become known at around 15:00 in Yekaterinburg.

But extending the vacation is just one of the issues that will be discussed during the meetings. The authorities will also assess how effective previously adopted measures are and decide whether new ones need to be added.

Recall that the day before, the decision to extend non-working days after November 7 was made by the governor of the Novgorod region, Andrei Nikitin. Each region will determine the duration of the holidays independently.

How critical the situation with the incidence in the Sverdlovsk region is, doctors determine, among other things, using the infection spread coefficient. Since mid-November, it has been holding above unity. As of November 2, it is 1.06, which is a fairly high level.

Epidemiologists believe that the decision to extend the vacation will be beneficial.

– I believe that extending non-working days would be a logical decision in terms of reducing the incidence. But efficiency depends on how the population behaves. It is necessary that people stop going to shopping centers and contact, remember the experience of self-isolation and stay at home, ” the epidemiologist noted.