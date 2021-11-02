Will the Governor of the Krasnoyarsk Territory Alexander Uss resign: the opinion of a source in the Presidential Administration and a comment from the government | NGS24

Also in its material “Vedomosti” refer to the words of political scientists. Dmitry Orlov, General Director of the Agency for Political and Economic Communications, estimates the likelihood of Uss’s resignation as “medium”.

The government sees no point in commenting on the thoughts of an anonymous source. Here is what Sergei Zyblev, head of the press service of the governor and the regional government, said on this occasion:

– It looks like some fabrications that arise with enviable regularity in relation to our governor. He is then sent to the Federation Council, then the plenipotentiary in the Siberian Federal District. The last time this was done also with reference to the sources in this article of Vedomosti. We will not comment on these rumors.

Here I can recall the words of Alexander Uss that he is not going to leave anywhere. And also pay attention to socio-economic indicators in order to draw conclusions about whether there are reasons for resignation or not. For example, investments are made in the region – we borrow 5th place in the country. There are several social programs that other regions cannot afford. The same payments to doctors for work in covid zones, regional maternity capital. If you look at the North, you can recall his tough stance, thanks to which the renovation of Norilsk was launched this year after an environmental disaster. If we take global economic indicators, then the size of the regional budget will exceed 300 billion rubles. We are showing such figures for the first time. Therefore, I will say once again – we have no reason to suspect what is said in the Vedomosti article, – summed up the interlocutor.

