https://ria.ru/20211102/samolet-1757434842.html

Wizz Air, which landed in Kiev, returns to Budapest

The Wizz Air plane, which landed in Kiev, returned to Budapest – Russia news today

Wizz Air, which landed in Kiev, returns to Budapest

The plane of Wizz Air Budapest-Moscow from Kiev returned to Budapest, passengers will be able to fly to Moscow on Wednesday, RIA Novosti was told in the information service … RIA Novosti, 02.11.2021

2021-11-02T18: 36

2021-11-02T18: 36

2021-11-02T18: 50

Budapest

Moscow

wizz air

in the world

aviation

Ukraine

Hungary

weather

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/150673/49/1506734908_0:107:2048:1259_1920x0_80_0_0_1264b1d6b7c97d6785f3b0cf1278aba7.jpg

KIEV, November 2 – RIA Novosti. A Wizz Air Budapest-Moscow plane from Kiev returned to Budapest, passengers will be able to fly to Moscow on Wednesday, RIA Novosti told RIA Novosti on Tuesday. Earlier, a Wizz Air Budapest-Moscow plane landed in Kiev due to fog in Moscow. “The flight returned from Kiev to Budapest. The next flight from Budapest to Moscow is scheduled for tomorrow (Wednesday – ed.). Passengers who were heading to Vnukovo today will be able to fly to Moscow tomorrow,” the information airline said. More than 200 flights were delayed or canceled at three Moscow airports – “Vnukovo”, “Domodedovo” and “Sheremetyevo” – on Tuesday morning against the background of fog, it followed from the data of the service “Yandex.Respisanie”. About 70 aircraft left for alternate airfields, a source told RIA Novosti. Heavy fog has been observed in Moscow since Monday evening. As the leading employee of the Phobos weather center Yevgeny Tishkovets told RIA Novosti, the capital will be completely cleared of fog by 21:00.

https://ria.ru/20211102/samolet-1757431607.html

Budapest

Moscow

Ukraine

Hungary

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/150673/49/1506734908_114-0:1934:1365_1920x0_80_0_0_5216a2f5f4e160ca155a3be00ada5213.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

budapest, moscow, wizz air, in the world, aviation, ukraine, hungary, weather, russia