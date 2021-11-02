World leaders are in no rush to save the planet from warming

To defuse the bomb like James Bond – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called on the participants of the Climate Summit in Glasgow today. He compared the state of the environment to a timer counting down the time until the explosion. But the leaders of 200 states gathered in Scotland did not rush to save the planet. Why the summit, from which a breakthrough was expected, threatens to turn into a failure.

The Glasgow summit began with a rampant disaster. Due to rains and strong winds, rail links were disrupted, and many forum participants were stuck in London, as trains were canceled and moved one after another at the stations. Many saw this as another warning from nature about the effects of climate change.

“I hope the fact that there are so many of us here will prove to the decision-makers that we are watching them and we are putting pressure on them. We need them to intensify.

But those who got to Glasgow were met by a completely man-made obstacle – a long queue at the checkpoint to get to the conference territory, it took about an hour to wait.

Forum organizers have prepared a disturbing video of destruction and catastrophes to impress world leaders. The international scientific community is dominated by the view that these are the consequences of global warming. Scientists argue that these are still flowers compared to what will eventually happen.

– Burning fossil fuels, destroying nature, approaching industry, building and training, carbon emissions – we are already in trouble. Isn’t this the end of our story – the tale of the smartest creatures doomed to the all-too-human trait – not being able to see the bigger picture in pursuit of short-term goals?

The politicians gathered in the hall looked with interest, although Joe Biden, who had arrived last, no, no, and closed his sleepy eyes. It is unclear what sacrifices the current leaders are willing to make. Influential and wealthy participants in the conference traveled to Glasgow in their own Airbuses, having considerably smoked the sky. About 400 private superjets have landed here in 24 hours. The summit did not skimp on words either. Prime Minister Johnson likened the current moment to the ticking clockwork of a bomb that James Bond must defuse.

“Today, my dear world leaders, we find ourselves in the same situation as James Bond. Only now this is not a film. We are talking about what will happen on the planet in 2050 and 2060. I want to live up to this time Then I will be 94, even if I am no longer prime minister, although, who knows. Maybe we do not feel like James Bond, and it is not necessary that we look like him, but we have the opportunity to defuse the bomb, “said the prime minister Britain’s Boris Johnson.

Johnson wanted to use the Scotland summit to sparkle as a host on the international stage. But the performance has not yet worked out.

Due to the situation with the coronavirus, the leaders of China and Russia did not come to Glasgow. Turkish President Erdogan unexpectedly turned his plane around and instead of Scotland went home from Rome, without even explaining the reasons for his refusal to participate in the conference.

Johnson did not meet the Ukrainian President Zelensky, sending a minister in his place. The moderator barely gave the name and surname of the Ukrainian president. But Zelenskiy still talked about his own, linking global warming with the threat from Russia.

“The Crimean Peninsula. With its unique flora and fauna, it has become the naval base of the Russian Federation,” said Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine.

Many of those gathered here have a difficult relationship. Reporters caught Macron, who first set foot on British soil after a conflict with Johnson over fish in the strait. In Glasgow, they met like two avid fishermen, something animatedly discussing and gesturing. On the way, Macron managed to call the Australian prime minister a liar, who refused to buy French submarines. In such an atmosphere, it is unlikely that it will be possible to collect the 100 billion promised to the poor countries.

“Our trade agreements must not conflict with the commitments we make in the fight against climate change,” said Emmanuel Macron, President of France.

“This is a critical question. Will we seize the great opportunity we have, or will we condemn future generations to suffering? This decade will provide the answer,” said Joe Biden, President of the United States.

The stated goal is to achieve zero emissions by mid-century. It is believed that this will reduce the rise in temperature to one and a half degrees compared to the so-called pre-industrial period. The current decade is called critical, but so far greenhouse gas emissions are only growing globally. According to the UN, by 2030 they may increase by 16 percent.

– We have a critical situation with the climate, with society and with the world!

Civic activists flocked to Scotland. Greta Thunberg is leading the process. A girl from Norway is being chased by fans, police officers and journalists. Politicians meet with Thunberg, she willingly gives advice.

– You know that eco-activists, for example, block roads. Many will say that such things reject people.

“Just to be clear, I think sometimes you have to make some people angry if no one gets hurt because of it. For example, the school strike movement would never have grown to such an extent if there were no conflicts, if some people hadn’t kicked off.

Protesters in Glasgow are behaving peacefully, but the police here are working with great diligence, checking almost every meter on the approaches to the summit, fearing terrorist attacks.

World leaders will spend two days in Glasgow and after exchanging speeches and meeting in the fields, they will disperse, leaving it to delegations to deal with unresolved problems. The British press calls this summit a tainted firecracker, warning that enchanting decisions should not be expected from it. Most countries are now more worried about the consequences of recovering from the pandemic and the energy crisis.