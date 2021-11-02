World’s first zero-emission urban catamaran to be launched in Stockholm

Fossil fuel water transport contributes significantly to environmental pollution. A more attractive alternative could be hydrogen – in Sweden, the system integrator of environmentally friendly solutions Green City Ferries AB is preparing to commission the high-speed passenger catamaran Beluga24.

Earlier this year, Candela launched Sweden’s “fastest in the world” 30-person electric passenger ship designed to replace diesel watercraft around Stockholm, with another more nimble version arriving in July.

In 2014, Green City Ferries AB began looking for electrical solutions for the transport of people by introducing a ship to the Swedish company Echandia. Now the companies have joined forces again to create another environmentally friendly vessel. New Zealand’s Teknicraft and Italy’s Studio Sculli have joined the development.

The catamaran will be built from carbon fiber by Green City Ferries in Sweden, and Echandia will supply batteries and hydrogen fuel cells, which are said to use less hydrogen than standard options – this will significantly reduce weight.

“We are proud to be part of this project, which not only contributes to reducing emissions from local Stockholm water transport, but is also the world’s first zero-emission high-speed catamaran“- said the head of Echandia Magnus Eriksson. According to him, a system that uses both batteries and hydrogen is much more efficient than solutions using only one of the technologies.

Beluga24 will carry 150 passengers and 28 bicycles. Stockholm city ships now account for only 5% of energy consumption, but about 50% of the carbon dioxide emissions of all urban public transport, according to Echandia. Local companies are far from alone in their endeavors. This year, Sea Change, the world’s first hydrogen cell ship, will enter service in San Francisco, while MF Hydra is due to start sailing in Norway.