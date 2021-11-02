Yahoo withdraws from China, citing difficult operating conditions

The American company Yahoo said on Tuesday that it was leaving China. The reason for this decision is “the increasingly complex business and legal environment,” according to AP.

Companies operating in the country are required to censor content that the Chinese authorities consider politically sensitive or inappropriate.

Representatives of Yahoo noted that they respect the rights of users and are in favor of a free Internet. From November 1, the company’s services became unavailable on the mainland of China.

Yahoo’s exit from the market coincided with the inception of the Personal Data Protection Act. It limits the amount of information that companies can collect and defines the rules for its storage.

Chinese laws also stipulate that companies operating in the country must transmit data at the request of the authorities. This makes it difficult for Western firms to work. For example, in 2007, US lawmakers criticized Yahoo after it passed information about two Chinese dissidents in Beijing, after which they were arrested.

In 2015, Yahoo closed its Beijing office. The current departure of the company from the country is symbolic, since some of the services, including the main site, have already been blocked.

In October 2021, the Microsoft LinkedIn platform stopped working in China. Earlier, the service was included in the list of 105 companies that the Chinese authorities have accused of excessive collection of personal data. LinkedIn said it would instead launch a new job offering with no social component.

Since 2009, Twitter and Facebook have been blocked in China. In 2010, Google left the country. Zoom and TikTok are also not available in the country. But there are alternative – Chinese – versions of these social networks. Residents of China can use blocked sites only with the help of a VPN.