YouTube blocked the official channel of the Investigative Committee of Belarus

2021-11-02T13: 37

2021-11-02T13: 37

2021-11-02T15: 33

MINSK, November 2 – RIA Novosti. The official Google account and YouTube channel of the Investigative Committee of Belarus were blocked, official representative of the department Yulia Goncharova told RIA Novosti. meaningful data, “she said. The spokesperson added that when trying to open an account, a message appears about a ban for violating community rules. As noted in the UK, there are hundreds of videos on international cooperation, including interaction with the US Federal Bureau of Investigation, as well as with the international company Visa on countering cyber fraud, while the official website sk.gov.by is operating normally. As representatives of the investigative bodies of Belarus assured, journalists, the audience and users will continue to receive timely information about the activities of the department. To do this, they will use other resources and services of streaming video.

