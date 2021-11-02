Zelenskiy enacted new package of sanctions against Russia – International panorama

“I am deciding to put into effect the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine of October 15, 2021” On the application of personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions), “the decree, published on Tuesday on the website of the President’s office, says.

KIEV, November 2. / TASS /. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has introduced a new package of sanctions against Russia. This is reported in four decrees of the head of state published on Tuesday.

A total of four decrees introduced sanctions against 140 individuals and 50 legal entities.

The sanctions adopted at a meeting of the Security Council on October 15 mainly concern persons who were involved in organizing elections to the State Duma in Crimea and in connection with the voting on them by residents of the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR). In addition, the Mere chain of stores and its beneficiaries were included in the sanctions list. Among the companies against which the restrictions were imposed, Group-IB, one of the leading players in the Russian cyber defense market, the Reg.Ru domain name registrar, Simferopol SIZO No. 1, the Sea shipyard in Feodosia, the Sevastopol Scientific and Technical Center Impulse -2 “, Ukrainian airlines” Khors “,” Camus Air “and” Ukrainian-Mediterranean Airlines “.

The restrictions also apply to the governor of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhaev, the leader of the Night Wolves, Alexander Zaldostanov, and the ex-head of the DPR Central Election Commission, Roman Lyagin. The sanctions list also includes representatives of the courts and law enforcement agencies whom Kiev considers to be involved in pressure on the Crimean Tatars, in particular, a member of the Judicial Collegium for Criminal Cases of the Supreme Court of Crimea Aleksey Kozyrev, senior prosecutor of the state prosecution department of the Crimean prosecutor’s office Anastasia Supryaga, judges of the Kiev district court of Simferopol Irina Kagitina and Alexei Tikhopoy, head of the investigative department of the FSB of the Russian Federation in Crimea and Sevastopol Andrei Giba, judge of the North Caucasian district military court in Rostov-on-Don Roman Saprunov.

This is not the first package of Ukrainian sanctions in connection with the elections to the State Duma. Earlier, Zelensky put into effect the NSDC decision on personal sanctions against participants in the elections to the State Duma in Crimea, as well as members of the regional election commissions. In total, there were 95 people on that list. The restrictive measures of Kiev imply the blocking of assets, the restriction of trade operations, a ban on transportation through the territory of Ukraine, a ban on the withdrawal of capital from its borders, the termination of the fulfillment of economic and financial obligations, a ban on participation in privatization and the lease of state property.