https://ria.ru/20211102/sanktsii-1757362107.html

Zelensky expanded sanctions against Russia

Zelensky expanded sanctions against Russia – RIA Novosti, 02.11.2021

Zelensky expanded sanctions against Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy approved a new package of sanctions against Russia – for organizing elections to the State Duma in Crimea. The relevant decrees have been published … RIA Novosti, 02.11.2021

2021-11-02T13: 08

2021-11-02T13: 08

2021-11-02T13: 56

Ukraine

in the world

Kiev

Republic of Crimea

Vladimir Zelensky

National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine

Alexey Danilov

Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/12/1755089641_0 0:1043:587_1920x0_80_0_0_8e96b72b5e8c14314c33ac81aa797d37.jpg

KIEV, November 2 – RIA Novosti. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy approved a new package of sanctions against Russia – for organizing elections to the State Duma in Crimea. The corresponding decrees are published on the website of the head of state. “To put into effect the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine dated October 15, 2021” On the application of personal special economic and other restrictive measures, “the documents say. The decrees come into force from the moment of publication. expanded the sanctions list on October 15 – then it included 237 people who are accused by the Kiev authorities of participating in organizing elections to the State Duma in Crimea and Donbass. At the same time, there were no polling stations in the self-proclaimed republics of Donbass – their residents, who received Russian passports, could either come to the Rostov region or vote online on the portal of state services. are carried out according to Russian laws, and such a measure on the part of Ukraine will have no effect. The elections to the State Duma were held on September 17-19. In September, the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine decided to impose sanctions on the organizers of the electoral process in the elections to the State Duma of the Russian Federation “in Crimea and Donbass,” although no elections were held in the territory of Donbass. Leonid Slutsky, the head of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, noted that these sanctions by Kiev are a senseless step, since the elections are held according to the laws of the Russian Federation, and such a measure on the part of Ukraine would have no effect.

https://ria.ru/20211021/ukraina-1755547003.html

https://ria.ru/20211024/trebovaniya-1756021346.html

Ukraine

Kiev

Republic of Crimea

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/12/1755089641_116-0:1043:695_1920x0_80_0_0_1c5fdae95faa9c8c56d59a71c610e2bd.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

ukraine, in the world, kiev, republic of crimea, vladimir zelensky, council of national security and defense of ukraine, alexey danilov, russia