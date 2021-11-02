ZTE introduced the AX5400 Pro router on its own 12-core chip

The Chinese company ZTE has begun selling the AX5400 Pro router designed for use in high-bandwidth wireless Wi-Fi networks.

The device has received a design with six external rotary antennas. It is talking about using the processor of its own processing. The chip uses four main cores clocked at 1.1 GHz and an eight-core NPU (Independent Network Acceleration Engine).

The router complies with the Wi-Fi 6, or IEEE 802.11ax standard. Operation in the 2.4 and 5 GHz frequency bands is supported. In the first case, the data transfer rate can reach 574 Mbit / s, in the second – 4804 Mbit / s.

The device has one network port with a bandwidth of up to 2.5 Gbps and three Gigabit network connectors. Overall dimensions with antennas are 268 × 213 × 59.4 mm.

The router is primarily focused on gaming services. It has an improved cooling system based on an aluminum-magnesium alloy and graphene.

The new product can be purchased at an approximate price of US $ 85.