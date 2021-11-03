10 most interesting facts about Anna Wintour









On November 3, Anna Wintour, the editor-in-chief of American Vogue and the most influential woman in the fashion business, turned 72 years old. Did you think that after watching The Devil Wears Prada and The September Issue, you know everything about Anna? We are sure we will surprise you.









Anna Wintour





Wintour dances beautifully! At least, her close friends say so. According to them, Anna is so sexy and good at dancing that it is even annoying. Who would have thought…

“I advise everyone to be fired. This is a great life experience, ”Anna once said in an interview. She herself was fired for overstepping all boundaries by shooting couture collections on models with dreadlocks. “It was too much for them,” Wintour later said.









Anna Wintour





The editor-in-chief of American Vogue is perhaps the only person in the fashion world, after whom one of the city’s landmarks was named during his lifetime. The fact is that in 2013 she managed to raise more than $ 125 million for various charitable projects. After that, the management of the Costume Institute in New York, whose sumptuous balls are one of the most interesting annual events, decided to rename part of the building in her honor. Michelle Obama announced this at a gala reception, adding that she was glad to call Anna my friend.









Anna Wintour





The heroine Meryl Streep in “The Devil Wears Prada” is literally copied from Anna Wintour, and this once again confirms the fact that in real life the editor-in-chief of Vogue, like Miranda Priestley, ends the conversation with an unceremonious “And that’s all.”

Martin Filler, an architecture critic, once talked about an incident that happened between him and Wintour. Anna didn’t like the way he writes: “You use too many adjectives. I don’t like adjectives. And it’s all”.









Meryl Streep





Anna orders an avocado even when it is not on the menu. And the restaurant staff have to follow the lead of the editor-in-chief of the “Bible of Fashion”. What can you do, it’s Anna Wintour!

Anna Wintour has set the rules for those who want to be on the cover of Vogue US. The first and unconditional – remove excess weight. So, TV presenter Oprah Winfrey was forced to lose as much as 9 kilograms. If at the last moment the editor-in-chief suddenly decides that the celebrity is not at all in the style of Vogue, then even the most influential personalities can only come to terms with this.

In 1999, Anna Wintour, after watching a test shoot with Jennifer Lopez, refused her cover. Verdict: “Too vulgar!” And he is not subject to appeal.

I wonder if the rules of the formidable Wintour have changed in connection with the body-positive trend that has taken over the fashion world?









Anna Wintour





Wintour is incredibly punctual! She can often be seen in the front row in splendid isolation, waiting for the start of the fashion show.









Anna Wintour





Miss Wintour has not changed her haircut and favorite shoe model for many years. Just think – for almost 40 years, Anna has not experimented with her hair (however, she is styled every day by a professional stylist who comes home in the morning). However, given that the most influential woman in the fashion business does not change shoes for years, we are not surprised.









Yes, yes, she has not changed her beloved “Manolos” since 1994. The editor-in-chief of American Vogue has a special love for a pair of beige Manolo Blahnik sandals. Especially for Anna, Mr. Blahnik has developed several comfortable last used in the production of the same model of shoes, which he affectionately calls AW

Wintour had an affair with Bob Marley. In 1975, 26-year-old Anna was introduced to 31-year-old Bob Marley. A stormy but short romance began between the young people. They say that Anna even ran away from her boyfriend for the sake of the musician – however, she returned a week later.

In 2020, the “iron lady” broke up with her longtime boyfriend, and in this, according to media reports, she started an affair with Hollywood actor Bill Nighy, whom she has known for many years.









Anna Wintour and Bill Nighy





