20 Photos of Kendall Jenner as a Child | Vogue Ukraine

On November 3, Kendall Jenner celebrates her birthday – one of the most sought-after models of our time. While her sisters are building their own business empires, this girl is actively conquering the fashion world. For seven years of work, she managed to achieve considerable results – contracts with the largest brands, from Balmain to Michael Kors, numerous Vogue covers and the love of millions of fans. So, only on Instagram, 197 million subscribers are following her.

Kendall Jenner in Burberry ad campaign

Kendall Jenner copes with popularity quite easily, because she has been accustomed to attention since childhood. Star parents took her with them to public events in infancy. The archives even preserved a photograph of half-year-old Kendall, which Bruce Jenner’s father took with him to the Olympic torch relay in the summer of 1996. Then the baby regularly appeared with her family on the red carpet, and fans can now easily track how their favorite changed. In honor of Kendall Jenner’s 26th birthday, vogue.ua recalls her 20 best childhood photos.

