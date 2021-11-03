24-year-old millionaire Kylie Jenner lit a pregnant tummy and curvy forms in lace: growing by leaps and bounds

The world famous model, businesswoman and young mother, 24-year-old Kylie Jenner continues to delight her fans with fresh photos with juicy body shapes. This time, Kylie posted a shot with a rounded tummy in a lace jumpsuit and a black cape that looks like a fur coat.

This became known thanks to the new publication of Kylie Jenner on Instagram.

Posted by Kendal Jenner, screenshot: Instagram

It is worth reminding our readers that Kylie Jenner and popular musician Travis Scott recently announced the pregnancy of their daughter Kris Jenner. Kylie and Travis will become parents for the second time.

The couple did not officially register the marriage, and also broke off their relationship several times. However, now the parents of baby Stormy are preparing for the birth of another child.

One of the richest young stars in the United States of America and around the world continues to enjoy her exciting position. Jenner is not afraid for her figure.

The young mother emphasizes her outstanding forms with revealing outfits. Fans, in turn, do not disregard the spectacular brunette, leaving 13 million likes literally in a day.

Also worth noting is the fact that Kylie Jenner gave birth to her first child in February 2018. Little Stormy receives expensive gifts from her parents. Not so long ago, the model bought her little daughter a diamond ring.

