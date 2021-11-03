A four-year-old girl was found alive in Australia, who was searched for for 18 days

3 November 2021, 11:04 GMT Updated 2 hours ago

Photo author, Wa POLICE Photo caption, Police released a photo of Cleo after she was rescued

In Australia, a four-year-old girl was found alive, who disappeared 18 days ago while on vacation with her parents. Police found Cleo Smith locked in a stranger’s house near where she disappeared. A 36-year-old man has been detained; now he is being interrogated by investigators.

Law enforcers have not yet been able to establish any links between the suspect and the girl’s family.

Cleo disappeared on October 16 from the tent where she spent the night with her parents and younger sister. It happened on the first night of a family vacation at a campsite located 100 km from the town of Carnarvon on the west coast of Australia.

The picturesque campground is located in a remote, sparsely populated area of ​​the country, and the police immediately expressed fears that the girl could be kidnapped.

A large-scale search operation began – not only on land, but also at sea and also by air. About 100 police officers took part in it, reconnaissance aircraft were involved.

The authorities also offered a reward of A $ 1 million ($ 750,000) for information on Cleo’s whereabouts, which attracted many people from different countries to the search.

How Cleo was found

Police broke into a residential building in the town of Carnarvon early Wednesday morning after a neighbor reported the detainee’s unusual behavior: he was buying diapers at the store.

Photo author, WESTERN AUSTRALIA POLICE Photo caption, The police carry Cleo out of the house where she was found

“They found little Cleo in one of the rooms,” a spokesman for the local police station said in a statement. “One of the police took her in his arms and asked her name. She replied, ‘My name is Cleo.”

The police filmed Cleo’s rescue. The footage shows her smiling and looking healthy “as much as possible under these circumstances,” said Western Australian Police Chief Chris Dawson. He added that the girl’s health is being checked by doctors.

Photo author, WESTERN AUSTRALIA POLICE Photo caption, Western Australian Police Chief Chris Dawson burst into tears when he learned that Cleo had been found, colleagues said.

When Dawson, a 40-year police officer, was informed that Cleo had been found, he could not hold back his tears, colleagues told local media.

The building in which Cleo was found is located just six minutes by car from her parents’ home, in the town of Carnarvon, where only about 5,000 people live.

The girl’s mother, Ellie Smith, and her common-law husband, during the search, reached out to the nation with an emotional request to share any information about Cleo that might help the police. After Cleo was discovered, her mother wrote on Instagram: “Our family is together again.”

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison tweeted his relief over the news.

Police Float Chris Dawson said: “I think the whole of Australia is jubilant. Finding a little girl – a defenseless little girl – after 18 days … As you can imagine, some, of course, foresaw the worst, but most importantly, they did not lose hope.” …

How the girl disappeared

The Cleo family came to camp at the Quobba Blow Halls in a scenic location on the Western Australian coastline, renowned for rugged seascapes and natural attractions.

Photo author, Reuters Photo caption, Ellie’s mother and common-law husband Jake Gleeddon have appealed to the nation for information

On the first night, the girl slept on an inflatable mattress in a separate compartment of the tent from her parents, next to her younger sister. Cleo disappeared between 1:30 am and 6 am. According to her mother, the child was not on the mattress, and the zipper to enter the tent was unzipped. Mother insisted that Cleo could not get out of the tent on her own.

The police compared the large-scale operation to finding a needle in a haystack. Law enforcement officers examined thousands of pieces of information and messages from members of the public.