A four-year-old girl was found alive in Australia, who was searched for for 18 days

Cleo Smith waving her hand from the bed in the hospital

Police released a photo of Cleo after she was rescued

In Australia, a four-year-old girl was found alive, who disappeared 18 days ago while on vacation with her parents. Police found Cleo Smith locked in a stranger’s house near where she disappeared. A 36-year-old man has been detained; now he is being interrogated by investigators.

Law enforcers have not yet been able to establish any links between the suspect and the girl’s family.

Cleo disappeared on October 16 from the tent where she spent the night with her parents and younger sister. It happened on the first night of a family vacation at a campsite located 100 km from the town of Carnarvon on the west coast of Australia.

The picturesque campground is located in a remote, sparsely populated area of ​​the country, and the police immediately expressed fears that the girl could be kidnapped.

