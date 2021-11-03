A new outbreak of coronavirus has begun in China

The State Health Committee of the People’s Republic of China reported that 93 new cases of COVID-19 infection were detected in the country the day before, of which 35 cases were in the city of Heihe in the Heilongjiang province bordering Russia. A day earlier, on Monday, 54 new cases were detected domestically, last Sunday – 59, Saturday – 48.

According to the Chinese authorities, a new wave of “internal” coronavirus infections began on October 17, and during this time more than 500 new cases were registered in 17 provinces and regions. Of these, 426 are in the northern and northeastern provinces of Gansu, Heilongjiang and Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

Local media call this trend “alarming”, as the geography of new infections is expanding, despite the restrictive measures taken. It is indicated that 8 new cases were detected in Beijing, which was the highest figure since mid-January.

Now local residents are advised not to travel outside the city, cut down on mass events, postpone weddings and simplify funeral procedures. At Beijing airports, half of the flights are canceled.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in mainland China, 97,423 cases of infection have been detected, 4,636 people have died, 91,787 have recovered.

