A new outbreak of coronavirus has occurred in China

A new outbreak of coronavirus has occurred in China – Russia news today

A new outbreak of coronavirus has occurred in China

On Tuesday, 109 new cases of COVID-19 infection were detected in China, of which 93 cases are local, follows from the data of the State Committee on

2021-11-03

2021-11-03T12: 35

2021-11-03T12: 35

BEIJING, November 3 – RIA Novosti. On Tuesday, 109 new cases of COVID-19 infection were detected in China, of which 93 cases are local, according to the data of the State Committee on Health of the People’s Republic of China. 16 imported and 93 local cases of COVID-19 infection. The largest number of local cases of infection were detected in the northern province of Heilongjiang, which borders Russia (35 cases). On Monday, 71 cases of COVID-19 infection were detected in China, of which 54 cases are local. In total, 97,423 confirmed cases have been detected in China since the start of the pandemic. cases of the disease, 4 636 people have died.

China

2021

news

