https://ria.ru/20211103/koronavirus-1757524420.html
A new outbreak of coronavirus has occurred in China
A new outbreak of coronavirus has occurred in China – Russia news today
A new outbreak of coronavirus has occurred in China
On Tuesday, 109 new cases of COVID-19 infection were detected in China, of which 93 cases are local, follows from the data of the State Committee on … RIA Novosti, 03.11.2021
2021-11-03T12: 35
2021-11-03T12: 35
2021-11-03T12: 35
spread of coronavirus
in the world
China
coronaviruses
coronavirus covid-19
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/01/0f/1593193782_0:264:3072:1992_1920x0_80_0_0_bb892e2005e40445fa40e1aa448574c0.jpg
BEIJING, November 3 – RIA Novosti. On Tuesday, 109 new cases of COVID-19 infection were detected in China, of which 93 cases are local, according to the data of the State Committee on Health of the People’s Republic of China. 16 imported and 93 local cases of COVID-19 infection. The largest number of local cases of infection were detected in the northern province of Heilongjiang, which borders Russia (35 cases). On Monday, 71 cases of COVID-19 infection were detected in China, of which 54 cases are local. In total, 97,423 confirmed cases have been detected in China since the start of the pandemic. cases of the disease, 4 636 people have died.
https://ria.ru/20211030/knr-1756978259.html
China
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/01/0f/1593193782_0-0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_608196f73b0f5de0a4aeac1730f89d4b.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
worldwide, china, coronaviruses, covid-19 coronavirus
A new outbreak of coronavirus has occurred in China