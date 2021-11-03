https://ria.ru/20211103/toplivo-1757578571.html

A technology for the production of hydrocarbon fuel from air has been created

A technology for the production of hydrocarbon fuel from air has been created

MOSCOW, November 3 – RIA Novosti. Scientists from Switzerland and Germany have developed the technology and assembled a solar-powered pilot plant to produce fuel from air. The experimental system, installed on the roof of the institute, produces environmentally friendly hydrocarbon fuel that can be used by ships and aircraft. Published in the journal Nature, researchers led by Aldo Steinfeld of the Swiss Higher Technical School of Zurich have assembled a system that consists of three main units: direct air capture, a solar redox plant, and a gas-to-liquid device. A parabolic reflector that tracks the sun’s rays. , delivers concentrated light to a reactor that converts water and carbon dioxide extracted from the air into a mixture that is further processed into liquid hydrocarbons such as kerosene or methanol. This synthetic fuel is carbon neutral because it burns out exactly as much carbon dioxide as was previously extracted from the air for its production. The experimental system works stably in a wide variety of weather conditions. With intermittent sun exposure, it produces 32 milliliters of methanol in a seven-hour day. Its scheme is very simple and, according to the authors, the new technology can become a prototype of a full-fledged industrial process.According to scientists, in order to satisfy the global demand for aviation kerosene, which in 2019 amounted to 414 billion liters, it is necessary to build factories for the production of solar fuel with a total area of ​​45 thousand square kilometers, which is equivalent to only 0.5 percent of the Sahara desert. The problem is that in the initial stages, given the high investment costs, such fuel will be more expensive than the fossil kerosene, which it is intended to replace. However, the authors hope that with some political support, this problem will be solved – with the widespread use of the new fuel, the cost of its production will be lower.

