A total lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic is introduced in the Khabarovsk Territory – Vladivostok News on VL.ru

New coronavirus restrictions will begin to operate in the Khabarovsk Territory on the coming weekends and holidays – reports DVHAB.ru. At the operational headquarters, the meeting of which was held on Wednesday, November 3, the regional authorities decided to unprecedented toughening of “covid measures”: a lockdown is being introduced in the region, alcohol markets and fitness centers are being closed, and the list of public places where the QR system will operate is expanding. codes.

Since October 29, more than 400 new cases of COVID-19 have been detected daily in the Khabarovsk Territory. Due to the deterioration of the covid situation and low rates of vaccination, from November 4 to 12, shopping centers with non-food products, cosmetic and consumer services, as well as entertainment facilities will stop working in large cities of the region and the Khabarovsk region.

Deputy Prime Minister for Social Affairs Yevgeny Nikonov also explained that shops specializing in the sale of alcoholic beverages are being closed, in which the volume of alcohol exceeds 50 percent of the total volume of goods. It is prohibited from 4 to 12 November to provide services for physical education and sports, including the closure of fitness centers and swimming pools.

From November 4, spa and beauty salons, as well as hairdressing salons will receive visitors via QR codes.

From November 7, the provision of intercity road and rail transport services throughout the territory of the region will also be carried out using QR codes. In addition, the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Social Protection was instructed to work out the issue of stopping compensation for discounted travel on public transport for people over 60 years old who do not have QR codes.

“You know that in Moscow and in many other constituent entities of the Russian Federation, transport cards are automatically blocked in such cases,” said the deputy chairman of the Khabarovsk Krai government for social issues.

Employers were advised to transfer people with chronic diseases to remote work, and the authorities instructed organizations that provide banking, financial and insurance services to send at least 70% of employees to work remotely. Inpatient social service institutions are transferred to a closed regime, in which the level of vaccination of employees and wards was less than 50%.

The authorities also warned that from December 1, it is possible to introduce QR codes in the airport building. Unvaccinated citizens may be discontinued on flights.

It is noted that at the end of next week the restrictions will be slightly relaxed, but only for those who own the QR code. But unvaccinated citizens will be deprived of the opportunity to visit most of the public places due to covid segregation.

Recall that in Primorye, unvaccinated workers in the spheres of public catering, culture, physical education and sports should be removed from work without pay. From October 30, you will not be able to watch a movie, sit in a cafe and go to a performance without a QR code. Spectators are refunded for tickets, guests are offered to take away food. At the same time, crowded places are not completely closed; in urban and intercity public transport, people are not yet divided into vaccinated and unvaccinated.