“After explosive growth, there will be a collapse.” What awaits the crypto market :: RBC.Crypto

The capitalization of the first cryptocurrency for the first time in history reached $ 1.25 trillion. At the same time, its market share exceeded 45%.

In two days of trading, assets under the Bitcoin Strategy ETF exceeded $ 1 billion. The fund broke the record for the growth rate to $ 1 billion, which was held for 18 years. Prior to that, the leadership belonged to the “gold” exchange-traded fund (ticker GLD) – it managed to reach $ 1 billion in three days in 2004.

In October, the price of Ethereum rose by almost 48%. At the beginning of this month, the altcoin was trading at $ 2.9 thousand.

Bitcoin has fallen in price more than many of the largest altcoins in terms of capitalization, and some of them have increased in value. Therefore, the share of the first cryptocurrency dropped to 44%.

Some investors believed that the market would start to fall, the expert explained.

The analyst warned that if sellers still push the bitcoin price below $ 60-62 thousand, it will fall to $ 53-54 thousand. But even in this case, the expert of the Currency.com cryptoexchange expects a quick recovery and renewal of the maximum.