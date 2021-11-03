Algeria behaves like Russia – uses gas in political conflicts – InoTV

Algeria and Morocco have a long-standing conflict over the status of Western Sahara. And after the recent exacerbation, Algeria shut off the gas pipeline that supplied gas to Spain via Morocco. As one of the experts noted in a conversation with Le Journal du Dimanche, Algeria behaves like Russia, using gas as a political lever.

Perhaps this winter the Spaniards will not be able to keep warm for the same price, writes Le Journal du Dimanche. As announced back in July, Algeria will stop filling the gas pipeline that connects Europe and the Maghreb. He annually sent 10 million cubic meters of gas through Morocco to Spain and Portugal. So Spain received half of the gas it consumes from Algeria, while Morocco enjoyed the status of a transit country, which brought it up to € 200 million a year.

To punish Morocco, Algeria decided to stop deliveries. And the reason for this was a short phrase during a UN videoconference. The Algerian Foreign Minister recalled that his country supports the right to self-determination of the people of Western Sahara. In response, the representative of Morocco observed that the people of Kabylia inside Algeria deserve such a right more than anyone else.

This is a great threat to the sovereignty and unity of Algeria, besides, Algeria accuses Morocco of trying to use popular outrage in Hirak and supporting terrorists who set fire to forests in Kabylia. As a result, Algeria unilaterally broke off diplomatic relations with its neighbor. The border between them has already been closed, and now the gas will not flow either.

“Algeria shrinks around itself and launches into an attack, using its old reflexes – to denounce foreign power to explain the crises taking place in it, – the author of the article quotes the words of the analyst Pierre Razou. – There is no geopolitical benefit from this new initiative, but the Algerian authorities do not care, because the increase in the price of gas and oil gives them room for maneuver in front of public opinion, which is waiting for the redistribution of social benefits.“.

In Morocco, this news was received with disdain. The feud between Algeria and Rabat is not a new story. But lately, Morocco has gained the upper hand. From a defensive position, Moroccan diplomacy has gone on the offensive, especially in the Sahel zone, notes another analyst, Flavien Burra. Rabat is increasingly identifying itself as an African-Atlantic state. So, he said, perhaps Algeria is behaving like Russia, using gas as a lever of pressure in political conflicts, as was recently the case with Ukraine or Moldova.

In any case, all these events worry Europeans, since the fifth largest economy in Europe, Spain, will have to independently resolve its energy problems. The Algerian authorities have promised to do everything possible to compensate for the closure of the gas pipeline. In particular, to increase supplies through another gas pipeline that runs along the seabed, as well as through the supply of liquefied gas, which, however, will affect the price of gas.

As for the question of Western Sahara, the new UN special envoy Staffan de Mistura is dealing with it. He will try to re-organize a referendum for local residents and make sure that the war of words and gas does not turn into an open conflict, writes Le Journal du Dimanche.