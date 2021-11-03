Almost all flights redirected from Moscow departed from Nizhny Novgorod :: City :: RBC

Photo: Roman Vladimirov / RIA Novosti



Most of the flights that landed in Nizhny Novgorod due to fog in Moscow, as of 8:15 am, departed to their destination, the Rosaviatsia operational headquarters told RBC on the situation at the Nizhny Novgorod airport.

“At the moment, two flights are expected to take off at the Nizhny Novgorod airport: from Chita (Ural Airlines) and from Tyumen (Utair),” the operational headquarters said. Before departure, passengers are in hotels.

In the morning, the headquarters announced that 34 aircraft had been sent from the airport, and noted that six more should take off before 11:00.

Fog in Moscow led to a traffic jam from planes at the Nizhny Novgorod airport



Due to the dense fog that covered Moscow on the night of November 1 to 2, more than 40 aircraft of 12 airlines with 5 thousand passengers were sent to the reserve Strigino airport in Nizhny Novgorod, the headquarters noted. Most of the flights landed within an hour, which caused a “traffic jam” from aircraft – the number of stops, ladders and equipment was not designed for such a number of ships. At the same time, the airport served 26 flights according to its schedule with 3.5 thousand people.