Almost killed Tom Cruise, could have played Brad Pitt: 20 facts about the movie “Edge of Tomorrow”

In the not too distant future, a race of aliens invades Earth. No army in the world can resist them. Major William Cage dies in battle, but the impossible happens – he finds himself in a time loop. Time after time he gets into the same fight, fights and dies … over and over. And each repeated battle brings him closer to solving the problem of how to defeat the enemy. The sci-fi thriller Edge of Tomorrow, based on Hiroshi Sakurazuki’s novel All You Got to Kill, is an example of a blockbuster that blends war with aliens, time travel and romantic comedy. Well, also Tom Cruise. Here are 20 little-known facts about the film:

Initially, the lead role was offered to Brad Pitt, but he turned down the offer.

Tom Cruise began pre-production on July 20, 2012, less than a week after finishing work on Oblivion (2013).

Tom Cruise spent over $ 100,000 on a wrap-up party for the cast and crew. He himself was not present at the party, since at that time he was finishing work on his scenes in the film.

The end credits did not include screenwriter Dante Harper, who sold the script for the film to Warner Bros. in 2010. for an amount exceeding $ 1 million.

While filming a car chase scene that includes a minivan, Emily Blunt was instructed to drive fast and then turn right. However, Blunt missed her mark and drove her car straight into a tree. She later said it was both hilarious and scary, as she nearly killed Tom Cruise, who was in the passenger seat.

Tom Cruise’s character never mentions how many times the reboot happened to him during the entire film. Despite the fact that Rita asked him several times how many times, he never answers with a number. Rita once said that she watched Hendrix die 300 times. This is the only mention of a reboot.

Rita, for her bravery, was nicknamed the “Angel of Verdun”. In true history, Verdun was the site of France’s bloodiest battle of World War I in 1916. It lasted almost a year and is estimated to have killed a million people on both sides.

At the beginning of the film, among the frames of news reports, you can see a video with the fall of the Chelyabinsk meteorite in 2013, which is shown as part of an alien invasion. Moreover, these shots were presented as filmed on the territory of Germany, as stated by the inscription “breaking news: panic as meteor strikes germany” at the bottom of the screen.

In preparation for her role in the film, Emily Blunt trained in Israel’s Krav Maga self-defense system.

The Americans pronounced Keiji’s name as Cage in the book, hence his name in the film.

At the beginning of the film, footage of various newscasts, news, as well as attempts by government officials to cope with an alien invasion are shown. One of the government officials they showed was Hillary Clinton, which means she was the President of the United States of America. The film was released in 2014, two years before the 2016 presidential election.

Most of the filming took place on the same set where the Harry Potter films were filmed.

Emily Blunt admitted that after she was put on a metal suit, she burst into tears, because it was very heavy (about 38 kg) and she had to act in action scenes in it for 5 months.

Doug Liman says Paris is very close to his heart and is the most beautiful city in the world; he previously starred there in The Bourne Identity (2002). In this film, he had to show Paris in a completely different light.

Tom Cruise was one of the first people to know about Emily Blunt’s pregnancy. The crew and actors had a gap of several months between main and re-shoots. During this period, Emily Blunt became pregnant. She decided not to tell anyone about it. Her pregnancy was only a few weeks, when the actress had to start filming again. Tom Cruise was greatly embarrassed by the fact that Blunt refused to perform her stunts on her own during re-filming, given the fact that during the main filming she did everything herself, after which Blunt told him about her situation.

While filming, Emily Blunt took Doug Lyman and Tom Cruise to karaoke one night; she frightened Lyman that he saw her in a different light.

In the novel, Rita was 22 years old, while Emily Blunt was 31 years old at the time of filming.

Although Rita is not sexualized in any way in the film, earlier versions of the scripts included scenes that clearly did this to her character. In one of the 2011 versions, written by Joby Harold, there was an entire action scene in which Rita got out of her combat suit and during which she was almost completely naked, wearing only her underwear. Similar scenes were seen in other early sketches, such as when she was showering or bathing while she and Cage were hiding in an abandoned house before the Mimic attack.

The film contains several references to Terminator (1984) and Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991): – Cage asks Sergeant Farrell: “What day is it?” (Terminator) – Sergeant Farrell answers the question “Doomsday” (Terminator 2) – Actor Bill Paxton plays Sergeant Farrell (Terminator) Rita finds the minivan keys hidden in the sun visor (Terminator 2).

After starring in the films Reality Changing (2011) and The Time Loop (2012), Emily Blunt starred in a sci-fi movie for the third time, where the main characters try to change future events.

The film was released in the United States on June 6, 2014, on the 70th anniversary of D-Day, the landing of Allied troops in Normandy during World War II.