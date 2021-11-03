Altcoin price Polkadot hits all-time high

The Polkadot digital currency rate exceeded 50 USD, which is a new high. It rallied after the approval of Polkadot’s board members to use parachain auctions. At the moment, this issue is being discussed publicly. In case of a positive outcome of the case, registration of parachains will become available on Thursday.

Details

During the day, the cost of the token increased by 13%. As of 10:25 am yesterday, one altcoin in the cryptocurrency market was given 48.4 USD. According to CoinGecko, the market capitalization of the digital currency is just under USD 60 billion.

With the help of auctions, it will be possible to distribute slots in the Polkadot network. They will allow DOT holders to vote on projects they like.

Polkadot is the internal coin of the project of the same name, which aims to create Web 3.0 (decentralized Internet). It is mutually compatible with other block chains. The token can be used to create new blockchains and smart contracts.

