Amber Heard suffered a new defeat from Johnny Depp

The actress was unable to convince the court not to accept the lawsuit from her ex-husband against her. If she loses, she will have to give the actor $ 50 million.

Johnny Depp defended the right to sue Amber Heard in a $ 50 million libel case after a Virginia judge refused to grant the actress’s request to reject it, according to the Daily Mail.

The 58-year-old actor is trying to whitewash his reputation after losing a libel suit against the Sun tabloid, who called him “beating his wife” amid domestic violence allegations.

Virginia’s case refers to a 2018 Washington Post article in which Hurd, 35, wrote about experiencing domestic violence, although she did not name her ex-husband in the article. In Depp’s lawsuit, the actor’s ex-wife is accused of lying, and the actor is demanding $ 50 million in damages and lost career.

Amber asked to dismiss the March 2019 defamation lawsuit against her, arguing that the UK decision should reject any new cases in her favor because both relate to domestic violence charges against Depp. But the day before, Judge Askarate ruled that the statements made by The Sun and Heard are “essentially different.”

Johnny Depp and Mber Heard’s marriage was much shorter than the litigation after him [+–] Photo: Getty Images

“Sun’s interests were based on whether the statements published in the newspaper were false. (Hurd’s) interests were based on whether the statements she published were false,” the court ruling reads. It also clarifies that Depp had filed a libel suit against The Sun before Hurd’s article was published, and that her name was not listed in the case against the British newspaper.

In an article published in December 2018, Hurd wrote:

“I became a public figure representing domestic violence, and I felt the full force of our culture’s anger towards women who speak out.”

The UK High Court ruled against Depp after a three-week trial last July, finding that the allegations that the actor “beat his wife” were “largely true.”

The judge ruled that Depp attacked Heard several times and subjected her to “fear for her life” three times during hard drinking and drug addiction, which allegedly turned the actor into a “monster”.

Johnny Depp does not intend to put up with domestic violence charges [+–] Photo: Getty Images

Lawyers for the Pirates of the Caribbean star have asked two judges of the Court of Appeal to give him permission to challenge the decision in order to overturn his findings and order a second trial. They argued that the judge in Depp’s original libel trial “did not actually” take into account all the allegations of violence against him, and that they have “fresh evidence” of the actress’s lies.

Because of the scandals around the divorce and litigation, Johnny Depp lost his role in the Disney movie “Fantastic Beasts”, and the directors, one after another, refuse to cooperate with him.

However, the actor doesn’t give up. He has already proven in court that his ex-wife lied, saying that she gave the $ 7 million received in the divorce to charity.