AMD Avoids Significant Business Impact of Deficit with Good Planning

Since the beginning of this year, AMD management has systematically increased its forecast for annual revenue growth, to date it has grown from 50 to 65%. At a recent reporting conference, the head of AMD Lisa Su (Lisa Su) explained that it would not be possible to count on this without the ability to systematically increase the volume of product shipments. It is possible to neutralize the effect of the deficit due to long-term planning of supplies.

At least similar wording was used by AMD CTO Mark Papermaster in comments at the Web Summit, which are quoted by Reuters. “Our procurement experts have worked through the issue in such a way that deliveries are carefully planned for months and years in advance”, – said a company representative. “Everyone had to pay more attention to the supply chain, but we have been doing this since the beginning of the pandemic,” as added by Mark Papermaster.

However, he mentioned another factor that adds weight to AMD in negotiations with suppliers: “We use advanced technical processes and are a major customer in this area, which in a certain way helps to ensure the stability of supply.”… In the automotive and consumer electronics sectors, supply problems are related to products manufactured using more mature manufacturing processes. AMD in this sense is partially immune from problems for the reason that it uses advanced lithography.